Huge crowds line up for hours outside Chepauk for second Test tickets

The 2nd India vs England Test will begin on February 13 at Chepauk. It is the first-time fans will be allowed inside a cricket stadium for an international fixture in Chennai since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the Chepauk Test went on sale on February 8, and it was announced that the stadium would only seat 50% of its capacity. Although all ticket sales took place online, fans were required to collect their physical tickets from the stadium, in person, on February 11.

Finally cricket in India with fans in stadium😍😍 We all are waiting for this moment for so long..Can't wait for 2nd test in Chepauk..Goosebumps guaranteed.#INDvsENG#chepauk pic.twitter.com/BoMvo9pScn — Deepak Singh 😎👑 Asim Squad🤘 (@deepaksingh1195) February 11, 2021

Ticket redemption for the Chepauk Test began at 10:00 AM on February 11 from Booth No.3 on Victoria Hostel Road. Advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing, excited fans flocked to the Chepauk in huge numbers ahead of the 2nd Test.

Chepauk sees huge queues as spectators collect tickets

Many publications and fans posted pictures from outside the Chepauk on Twitter. Spectators were excited by the prospect of returning to the stadium soon, as they couldn’t wait for the commencement of the 2nd Test.

Some fans also posted pictures of the tickets, tweeting that the long wait for the passes was worth it. In pictures that went viral on social media, fans can be seen waiting in long queues outside the Chepauk stadium as they await their turn. Many posed happily with their passes, with the joy at the prospect of seeing Virat Kohli and co., evident on their faces.

Chepauk ready to welcome fans on February 13

Insane crowd at Chepauk for the retrieval of physical tickets. Friends standing in queue for the last couple of hours & the crowd hasn't moved an inch. Edho Thala-Thalapathy padam FDFS level crowd. #KnowledgeableChennaiCrowd at work. #Chepauk #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/1e6p7ehOf6 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 11, 2021

A Times of India report outlined the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's plans to welcome spectators back to the stadium.

Fans will be seated in alternate chairs to ensure social distancing. Just like the first Test, the ball will be sanitized every time it goes over the boundary and into the stands. Entry points will see volunteers carry out temperature checks, and any spectator flouting rules will be evicted after a warning.