"I want to see commitment from Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane in the next match" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman expects Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane to learn from their mistakes and deliver the goods for Team India in the second Test against England.

Rohit Sharma scored only 18 runs, while Ajinkya Rahane made only one, in both innings of the first Test in Chennai.

While reviewing India's batting performance during a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman looked forward to a better performance from the two Mumbaikars in the second Test to be played at the same venue.

"I want to see commitment from Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane in the next match, that they should win or save the match," said Laxman.

The former Indian batsman pointed out that Ajinkya Rahane will be extremely disappointed with his mode of dismissal in the second innings. He reasoned that the Indian vice-captain should have been better prepared to face the reverse-swinging delivery from James Anderson.

"The way Ajinkya Rahane got out in the second innings, I didn't feel he was ready for the fight. It was known that Anderson will be reversing the ball; you can get out to a good ball, but if your footwork is not correct, and you don't come into the right position, that too at the start of the innings, it makes you feel sad. So the way Ajinkya Rahane got out, he will be disappointed," observed Laxman.

The Power of VISUALISATION!

Bowler's dream! Batsman's Nightmare!



Take a close look at BOTH these wickets!

Gill and Rahane bowled Anderson.



Shubhman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane found the furniture behind them has been wrecked - in almost identical fashion! (1/5) pic.twitter.com/ZRdBtRF5EX — Sandeep Apte (@sandeepapte) February 10, 2021

"Rohit Sharma has to play a little more carefully outside the off-stump" - VVS Laxman

Rohit Sharma was caught behind off Jofra Archer in the first innings.

VVS Laxman also observed that Rohit Sharma should have exercised greater caution against deliveries outside the off-stump at the start of his innings.

"Rohit Sharma will be disappointed the way he got in the first innings. As a batsman you know where the bowlers are going to attack you, what is not your strength. We know Rohit Sharma has to play a little more carefully outside off-stump at the start of his innings," said the 46-year-old.

The cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned about the restraint Rohit Sharma showed in the Tests against South Africa during the 2019 home season.

"He was ready to leave deliveries when he opened against South Africa for the first time. He got an outside edge in the first innings of this Test match. So he should be ready for the balls to be bowled at that length, especially Archer with the new ball, because he gets extra bounce," pointed out Laxman.

Typical Rohit Sharma mode of dismissal..

Brilliant leg cutter from Archer.. 🔥#INDvsENG — Aviral Rai (@cric_fan23) February 7, 2021

VVS Laxman concluded by saying that both Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane could have done a better job in overcoming their slightly weaker areas of the game.

"So, I feel Rohit Sharma in the first innings and Ajinkya Rahane in the second innings were not prepared for those deliveries where they can experience difficulties, and they will definitely be a little disappointed," concluded Laxman.

Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will certainly be expected to raise their games in the second Test against England.

The Indian team would rely on two of their premier batsmen to come up with substantial knocks and help them bounce back strongly in the series.