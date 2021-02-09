Ian Bishop lauds the England cricket team for winning three consecutive Tests in Asia

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop showered praise on the England cricket team for their excellent performances in Asia this year.

Playing under Joe Root's leadership, the England cricket team whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 at home. Today, they defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai.

Reacting to the England cricket team's hat-trick of Test wins in sub-continental conditions, Ian Bishop wrote on Twitter:

"I don't know what the numbers say; but winning Test matches in Asia these days for visiting teams isn't simple. England have now won three in a row. That is phenomenal preparation and execution."

The England cricket team have claimed the number one position in the ICC World Test Championship standings courtesy of their three consecutive wins.

Many cricket experts had predicted that Team India would dominate the English side at home. However, Joe Root and his men tamed the hosts at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Skipper Root top-scored for the visitors in both innings, while the bowling attack performed its job to perfection to stun the Indian cricket team.

How Joe Root's return to form has resulted in the England cricket team's extraordinary success

Joe Root captains the England cricket team in the game's longest format

Following a decline in his Test performances, some fans had questioned Root's place in the 'Fab 4' group of batsmen - Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson being the others.

However, the right-handed batsman has managed to regain his form and silence his critics with some sensational Test knocks of late.

Root kicked off his 2021 season with a 321-ball 228 against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. Batting at the same venue in the second Test, Joe aggregated 186 runs from 309 deliveries.

The 30-year-old continued in the same vein against India, scoring 218 runs in the firstinnings in Chennai. Root shattered the record for the highest score by an England cricket team player on Indian soil, thereby laying the foundation for a memorable victory.

Along with Joe Root, Dom Bess, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, Jack Leach, and Dom Sibley also played a vital role in the Chennai Test win.