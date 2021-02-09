ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on February 9

With a hat-trick of wins in 2021, England have climbed to the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table. Joe Root's side beat India by 227 runs in the first Test to boost their points percentage to 70.2.

Meanwhile, Team India have slumped to fourth spot. After a commendable series win in Australia, Virat Kohli's men failed to maintain their winning momentum in the ICC World Test Championship. India are now now below England, Australia, and New Zealand in the points table.

ENGLAND WIN 🎉



An all-round performance by the visitors has given them a 227-run victory over India.



The lead the four-test series 1-0!#INDvENG ➡️ https://t.co/gnj5x4GOos pic.twitter.com/luS7HAcWIm — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

Many experts backed Team India to dominate England in the four-match series. However, Joe Root led his team from the front to crush India in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Root scored a magnificent double century in the first innings to guide the visitors to a mammoth 578-run total. Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley supported him with half-centuries, while Dom Bess scored 34 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, who was playing his first home Test, emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/84.

In reply, Team India lost early wickets, with Jofra Archer and Dom Bess reducing the hosts to 73/4 in 26.3 overs. Cheteshwar Pujara, Washington Sundar, and Rishabh Pant tried their best to rescue India, who only managed 337 runs.

England took a 241-run first-innings lead. While many predicted an early declaration from the visitors, skipper Joe Root was in no hurry. He allowed his batsmen to score some quick runs, with England eventually setting a 420-run target for India.

The visitors were successful in taking early wickets once again and did not allow India to build long partnerships in the second innings. James Anderson and Jack Leach combined forces to dismiss seven Indian batsmen as England won the Test by 227 runs.

Here's a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship points table after the first India-England Test.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

England holds the top spot on the ICC World Test Championship points table

England have overtaken India, New Zealand, and Australia to claim the number one position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. If England win one more match in the series, the Indian cricket team's campaign will end.

Virat Kohli will be keen to ensure Team India step up and deliver the goods in the remaining three games. The hosts need to win a minimum of two Tests in the series to keep their hopes of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final alive.