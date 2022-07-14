[Watch]: IND vs ENG - India in trouble as Kohli nicks behind again

India are in a spot of bother in the ongoing second ODI against England after their top-order collapsed to 31-4. Chasing a target of 247 runs at the Home of Cricket, India lost their captain early as Reece Topley dismissed Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Batting at number four, Rishabh Pant didn't trouble the scorers as he was dismissed after a five-ball duck, scooping a low full toss to Phillip Salt at mid-on. The visitors found themselves in trouble at 29-3 before losing their top four.

Virat Kohli got his innings underway with three glorious drives - an on-drive, off-drive, and a trademark extra-cover drive.

In trying to steady the innings, the number three looked in good touch before he went chasing after a wide delivery, nicking one behind to Jos Buttler off David Willey.

Yuzvendra Chahal's four-fer put India in command after the first innings

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma won the toss and put England in to bat first. His bowlers delivered again, bowling out England for 246 runs inside 49 overs. Hardik Pandya got the first breakthrough, dismissing Jason Roy.

BCCI @BCCI



A look at his bowling summary here



#ENGvIND For his brilliant bowling figures of 4/47, @yuzi_chahal is our Top Performer from the first innings.A look at his bowling summary here For his brilliant bowling figures of 4/47, @yuzi_chahal is our Top Performer from the first innings.A look at his bowling summary here 👇👇#ENGvIND https://t.co/97NkXBTTbv

Yuzvendra Chahal was the star of the show, though, bagging four wickets in his spell of 4/47. The scrawny leg-spinner was responsible for four prized scalps, including Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali. He now has the best figures for an Indian bowler at Lord's in ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were amongst the wickets as usual. Ravindra Jadeja played an effective sixth bowler after Prasidh Krishna had an off day.

The Men in Blue currently have Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease with 171 runs still to win. The score stands at 76/5 after 22 overs.

With Shami positioned to bat at number eight, the visitors will need to pull off something special if they are to take an unussailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far