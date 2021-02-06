"It was astonishing to not see Kuldeep Yadav in Team India's playing XI" - Harbhajan Singh

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh couldn't believe his eyes when he saw left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav's name missing from Team India's playing XI for the first Test against England in Chennai.

With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out, all-rounder Axar Patel came into the reckoning and was likely to make his Test debut at the Chepauk. However, a knee injury ruled the 27-year-old out of the first Test and Shahbaz Nadeem came in for him as a like-for-like replacement.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Harbhajan Singh said that although Nadeem's inclusion was justified, Team India's decision of ignoring Kuldeep Yadav and playing two off-spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar was questionable.

"It was astonishing for me to see Kuldeep Yadav not get a chance in Team India's playing XI despite him being in the squad. I can understand that since Axar Patel is injured, Shahbaz Nadeem came in as a like-for-like replacement. But it doesn't make sense to play two off-spinners in Chennai," Harbhajan Singh said.

Kuldeep Yadav's presence would have added a bit of variety to this Indian bowling attack: Harbhajan Singh

Kuldeep Yadav had picked up a five-wicket haul in his previous Test match at the SCG

With all three Indian spinners in the ongoing Chennai Test being finger-spinners, Harbhajan Singh believes Kuldeep Yadav's wrist-spin would have given the hosts a much-needed variety in their bowling attack.

The 26-year-old last played a Test match in January 2019 at the SCG where he also ended up taking a five-wicket haul. Thus, to be ignored for a long time after such a strong performance was something beyond Harbhajan's understanding.

"Kuldeep Yadav's presence would have added a bit of variety to this Indian bowling attack. In the last two Tests that Kuldeep Yadav played, he had picked up five-wicket hauls. So I am completely baffled by his exclusion," Harbhajan asserted.

The 40-year-old also feels that the team management overlooking Kuldeep Yadav time and again would not do the confidence of the wrist-spinner any good. After a point, self-doubt might begin to creep-in and it could affect the 26-year-old mentally.

"This is also not a great sign for his confidence because it demoralizes you even further when you are a part of the squad but still can't make it to the playing XI," he further added.

The Indian bowlers had to toil hard as England ended Day 1 in a strong position at 263-3, thanks to a sensational hundred in his 100th Test by skipper Joe Root. The visitors did lose the wicket of a well-set Dominic Sibley in the last over of the day. However, they will still back themselves to post a huge first-innings total.

100 in his 100th game.. well played @root66 .. Good luck — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 5, 2021

Team India will need to find early breakthroughs on Day 2 and try to restrict the visitors to as small a score as possible. The more the visitors bat, the lesser will be the chances of an Indian win in Chennai.