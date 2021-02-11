“It has been frustrating” – Ben Foakes on warming the bench for two years

England wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes admitted to feeling frustrated while sitting out for two years, despite being the Man of the Series on his debut tour. He is now set to replace Jos Buttler in the second Test against India as the latter has returned home to spend time with his family.

After emerging as the highest run-getter in the three-Test series against Sri Lanka in 2018, Ben Foakes played just two more rubbers before losing his place to the incumbent Buttler. However, Ben Foakes sounded content with the situation and lauded the senior pro for turning in consistent performances.

“Yeah of course, you want to play, and it has been frustrating. But Jos has done such an amazing job over those two years. So it’s one of those situations where it’s very understandable. It’s just trying to prepare for if and when there is an opportunity which obviously there isn’t,” Ben Foakes said during a virtual media interaction on Thursday (February 11).

Ben Foakes last played red-ball cricket for England against the West Indies in January 2019. He is now excited to make the most of the opportunity in the upcoming Test, which starts on February 13 in Chennai.

“Yeah, it’s been a while since my last one [Test]. So yeah, been around the group a bit, have felt involved, but not played for a while. So yeah, bit of excitement going around at the moment...I’d love to [make an impact], obviously. But I haven’t played for a while, I am just trying to do everything I can to help myself get into a good position to do well, and hopefully I’d be able to contribute,” Ben Foakes added.

While the 27-year-old will play Test cricket after over two years, the arrival of Jonny Bairstow after the second Test might push Foakes down the pecking order once more.

“I am not associating my debut performance with this” – Ben Foakes

Ben Foakes has also played an ODI and T20I each in 2019

Ben Foakes made a blistering start to his international career as the then 25-year-old racked up 277 runs at an average of 69.25 in three Tests, including a hundred on debut. He looks back on the Sri Lanka tour fondly, but wants to start afresh on Friday.

“It was two years ago, so it’s quite a long time ago to see it maybe like an extension of form. So it’s too long ago to say that. It was a fantastic time in my career that I have obviously thoroughly enjoyed, but for me, this is just a new challenge and a completely different one. And I am not really associating that performance with this,” Ben Foakes responded to a question by Sportskeeda.

While some consider Ben Foakes to be England’s best wicketkeeper, others hail him as a better batsman than Jos Buttler on account of having a healthier Test average. Foakes, though, brushed aside the comparisons and expressed a desire to perform well for his team.

“I don’t look at that sort of stuff. I think for me, it’s just trying to get back into cricket, obviously I haven’t played as much as I would have liked over the last couple of years, so just trying to get back in and do a good job for the team,” Ben Foakes, who averages 41.5 from five Tests, added.

England might be 1-0 up in the four-Test series. But Ben Foakes will have an important role to play with both the bat and wicketkeeping gloves if the tourists are to keep their World Test Championship final qualification hopes alive. England need to win at least two of the remaining three Tests against India to make the WTC final.