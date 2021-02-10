"It's a given that Kuldeep Yadav should play in place of Nadeem in the next Test" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has said it is a no-brainer that Kuldeep Yadav should play the second Test against England ahead of Shahbaz Nadeem.

Team India opted to play Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem as their three spinners in the first Test in Chennai. However, following their defeat in that Test, the team management is likely to ring the changes for the second Test, as Sundar and Nadeem were unable to contain the flow of runs.

While answering fan questions in a video shared on his Facebook page, Aakash Chopra spoke about the likely changes both sides could make for the second Test at the same venue.

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes Kuldeep Yadav looks likely to come in for Shahbaz Nadeem:

"It's a given that Kuldeep Yadav should play in place of Nadeem in the next Test. In my opinion, he should have been played in this match as well, but they didn't do that, which is not right but play him now," said Aakash Chopra.

The 43-year-old reckons the second Test will be played on a turning track to offset the importance of the toss.

"I feel the toss will be immaterial on the pitch that will be made for the next Test match, so that the match does not go in the other team's favour even if you lose the toss. So, expect a rank turner where the ball will turn from the very first day," observed Aakash Chopra.

England will play Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad: Aakash Chopra

Moeen Ali missed the Test series against Sri Lanka due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Aakash Chopra feels England might include Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad in their lineup.

Dom Bess bowled quite a few loose deliveries in the first Test, although he took four wickets in the first innings. The visitors might also opt to rest James Anderson or Jofra Archer ahead of the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad.

"I feel the opposite team will play Moeen Ali. I also feel Stuart Broad will play," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra also observed that Axar Patel could also force his way into the Indian team at the expense of Washington Sundar.

"But in the Indian team, Kuldeep deserves to play and maybe Axar Patel in place of Washington Sundar. Although Sundar scored 85 not out, I am still saying that they may not play him in the third Test," concluded Chopra.

Washington Sundar scored an enterprising unbeaten 85 in the first innings of the first Test. However, he was found wanting with the ball and could be replaced by Axar Patel if the latter has recovered from the knee injury he sustained before the first Test.