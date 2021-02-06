Joe Root becomes first batsman to score a double hundred in his 100th Test

Records continued to tumble as England captain Joe Root smashed his fifth double hundred on Day 2 of the first Test against India in Chennai.

Following his knock on Saturday, Joe Root became the first batsman to score a double hundred in his 100th Test. The previous highest score by a batsman playing his 100th Test was 184 by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, also against India in Bengaluru (March 2005).

First batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test – JOE ROOT 👏



Sensational innings from the England skipper!#INDvENG | https://t.co/gnj5x4GOos pic.twitter.com/IiSpElgvrH — ICC (@ICC) February 6, 2021

Among others who have scored a hundred in their 100th Test match, Gordon Greenidge made 149, Javed Miandad (145), Ricky Ponting (143* and 120), and Hashim Amla 134.

The lowest score by a batsman who hit a hundred in his 100th Test is 104 by former England captain Colin Cowdrey, followed by another Englishman - Alec Stewart - who made 105.

Joe Root continues to dominate India

Joe Root goes to 200 with a six.



What a cricketer!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/BrXS2lgnGP — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) February 6, 2021

Unbeaten on 128 at the end of the first day’s play, Joe Root continued to toy with the Indian attack on Day 2 of the Chennai Test.

England went to Tea at 454 for 4 in 147 overs. Joe Root was batting on 209 from 353 balls, having smashed 19 fours and two sixes in his memorable knock.

The England captain, in fact, reached his record double hundred in emphatic fashion, smashing experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for a six.

Joe Root featured in a fourth-wicket stand of 124 runs with Ben Stokes, who was dismissed for a brisk 82 off 118 balls. On Day 1 of the Test, Root was involved in a 200-run stand with Dom Sibley (87).

The England captain has displayed exceptional form in 2021. In three Tests so far, he has already notched up 635 runs, including three hundreds, equaling his record for the most centuries in a calendar year.

Joe Root hammered 426 runs in the two Tests against Sri Lanka, which included knocks of 228 and 186.

5 - Joe Root has now scored 5 double centuries in Test cricket; only Wally Hammond has posted more for England (7). Big. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/aH5GaMZUyW — OptaJim (@OptaJim) February 6, 2021

At the end of the first day’s play in Chennai, Joe Root had revealed that England were targeting a first innings score in excess of 600 runs. The visitors look set to achieve the total.