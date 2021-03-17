"People don't expect me to attack spinners, so I tried to take it on" - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler seemed to be in a punishing mood today as he top-scored to help England cross the line and take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing T20I series. The England opener got off to a reserved start, but soon changed gears and took complete charge of the chase.

Buttler completed his 11th T20I fifty in just 26 balls, taking on the Indian bowling attack and smashing deliveries to all corners of the park.

"It was nice to spend time in the middle. I always like being not out till the end, and I like to be there to finish the game." Jos Buttler said while collecting his Man of the Match award.

Speaking about his performance against the Indian spinners, Jos Buttler said that people didn't expect him to take on the spinners much, so he decided to spring a surprise.

"People don't expect me to attack the spinners, so I tried to take it on. It was nice to chance my arm today." he said.

Jos Buttler brings up his fifty off just 26 balls 💥#INDvENG | https://t.co/ijRJxPRtsz pic.twitter.com/klq9QWOaxq — ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2021

Addressing what got him going after a relatively reserved start, Buttler revealed that his first six off Chahal's bowling got him up and running. He further added that it helped tilt the the powerplay overs in England's favour, and helped set up the game for the visitors.

"The first six off Chahal got me up and running in that innings and it helped us get the powerplay in our favour, which set the game up."

Jos Buttler talks about his gesture towards Eoin Morgan for his 100th T20I

Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan seem to share a special bond off the field as well. On Morgan's 100th T20I, Buttler had some special words for the English white-ball captain.

"I tried to get across what a special achievement it is to play 100 matches and what he's (Morgan) done for English white ball cricket. Eoin's taken our white ball fortunes to a completely new place we've never been before." Buttler revealed during the post-match presentation.

England win the third T20I by eight wickets!



Jos Buttler stars for his team with a blazing 83* 🔥#INDvENG | https://t.co/ijRJxPRtsz pic.twitter.com/SFWAYYrHus — ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2021

India and England next face off in the penultimate T20I of the series on Thursday, March 18. Jos Buttler will aim to lead his team to yet another victory and an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.