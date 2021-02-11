Manoj Tiwary chalks out interesting plan for Indian spinners to dismiss Joe Root

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has prepared a field plan for Indian spinners to dismiss first Test double centurion Joe Root in the second game in Chennai.

England captain Joe Root smashed 218 in the first innings of the first Test, becoming the first player to notch up a double hundred in his 100th Test match.

Taking to Twitter, Tiwary shared his idea via an image of his preferred field positions on a piece of paper. The caption of the picture read:

“Since JoeRoot is in red hot form wit d bat. I have chalked out a field placement plan 4 Ashwin nd Washington if it might help.”

Tiwary clarified that the plan only applies to spin-friendly pitches. He added in the same tweet:

“7/2 on the On side wit No slip catcher.”

The 7-2 field has a leg slip, short leg, short midwicket, deep square leg, short square leg, deep midwicket and mid-on. On the off side, the only fielders are short third man and mid-off.

Tiwary also gave reasons for his field positions. He explained that the short third man can come into play if Joe Root top-edges a reverse sweep. Further, the deep midwicket might anticipate a catch off a lofted shot.

Since JoeRoot is in red hot form wit d bat. I have chalked out a field placement plan 4 Ashwin nd Washington if it might help.

Dis plan is only 4 Spinning friendly pitches. 7/2 on the On side wit No slip catcher. Zoom in d picture guys 4 detailed reasoning #INDvsENG

The Indian spinners, and Ravichandran Ashwin in particular, managed to strangle the Aussie batsmen Down Under in the first two Tests.

Joe Root’s brilliance in Chennai put England on top

Joe Root celebrates after reaching his double century

England skipper Joe Root led from the front in the first Test in Chennai as the visitors clinched the match by 227 runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, Joe Root scored a masterful 218 as England put up a mammoth 578 on the board. The England captain occupied the crease for 536 minutes, during which he faced 377 balls, and hit 19 fours and two sixes.

Joe Root reached his double hundred with a six off Ravichandran Ashwin. The double century was Joe Root’s second in three Tests, with a 186 in between.

No better way to mark your 100th Test. Couldn’t be more proud of the team! On to the next one 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/oCufss4ZLy — Joe Root (@root66) February 9, 2021

The second Test between India and England begins on February 13 in Chennai.