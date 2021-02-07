Reports: Mohammed Shami could make comeback in 3rd Test against England

Mohammed Shami is reportedly in with a good chance to be fit in time for the third Test against England, which starts from 24th February in Ahmedabad.

The Indian fast bowler has been nursing a forearm injury after being struck by Pat Cummins in the Adelaide Test last year.

Mohammed Shami had to retire hurt as India were bowled out for 36 in the match.

The seamer was later diagnosed with a hairline fracture on his right forearm, which kept him away from action.

However, Shami has recently started some low-intensity training. A PTI source close to Shami told them:

"Shami's forearm is fine right now. He will have some low-intensity net sessions for the next few days. He has been advised to bowl around 18 deliveries a day at 50 to 60 percent effort. Since has been out for more than month and half, that is how the workload will be built. The pink ball Test is still two and half weeks away (February 24). There is a very good chance that Shami will be fit and available for selection."

However, the source added that a clearer picture would emerge in the next few days regarding Shami's availability.

"That he has started bowling means that his forearm is fine. He doesn't have any other niggles as of now so by the end of next week, a more clearer picture will emerge," added the source.

Always focus on how far you’ve come ,rather than how far you have left to go 💪🏻💪🏻 #TeamIndia #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/rXGOe9JYo3 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) February 5, 2021

Mohammed Shami wasn't included in the India squad for the first two Tests against England.

India went in with two seamers for the Chennai Test – Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma. Mohammed Siraj had to miss out after his impressive outing down under.

Mohammed Shami's impressive recent form

The Men in Blue are currently on top of the ICC World Test Championship table with Mohammed Shami emerging as one of the key members in India's Test set-up.

Since 2018, Shami has played 23 Tests, picking 85 wickets at an impressive average of just over 24.

Even in home conditions, he has been lethal.

In the same period, he has played six Tests at home, claiming 24 wickets at an outstanding average of 15.04.

When fully fit, he will definitely be in the scheme of things. With the third Test set to be a day-night encounter, the 30-year-old would be keen to make his comeback in that game.