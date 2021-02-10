Reports: Axar Patel to replace Shahbaz Nadeem for the second Test

According to sources, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is set to be dropped for the second Test match against England. All-rounder Axar Patel is match fit and is expected to replace Nadeem.

Shahbaz Nadeem picked up four wickets in the first Test, but his performance left a lot to be desired. India were completely outplayed in the Chennai Test, as England scored a massive 578 runs in the first innings and kept the Indian bowlers on the field for 190.1 overs.

Axar Patel was the frontrunner to play the first Test, but missed out due to a minor knee niggle. Fortunately, the all-rounder has now seemingly recovered.

"Axar had a minor knee niggle and has already started batting at the nets. He is expected to start bowling during the next couple of days. He was always first choice to play the opening Test, but it will depend on skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

Shahbaz Nadeem bowled as many as nine no-balls and looked ineffective for the most part, especially in the first innings of the Test match. After the loss, India slipped to the fourth spot in the ICC World Test Championship table.

Virat Kohli wanted more from Shahbaz Nadeem & Washington Sundar

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Speaking after their defeat, skipper Virat Kohli admitted that Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar didn't do enough to keep the pressure on the visitors.

"If you consider the fast bowlers and Ashwin, then yes, we bowled consistently and in good areas. But if Washi and Shahbaz had also bowled such economical spells, then you create more pressure, you cut out 80-90 runs from the opposition," said Virat Kohli.

Advertisement

On the back of his impressive knock of 85* in the first innings, Washington Sundar might have just done enough to make the playing XI for the second Test. However, Shahbaz Nadeem seems likely to get the axe as per the latest reports.