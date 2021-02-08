"Rishabh Pant has to be a little sensible" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed what the Indian team management told Rishabh Pant regarding his batting approach and shot selection. According to Pujara, Pant has been clearly advised to avoid certain shots and play more prudently.

Rishabh Pant did what he does best on Sunday and lifted India from a worrying position of 73-4 to 225-6. His knock of 91 came at a stunning strike rate of 103.4 and included nine fours and five sixes. He perished trying to hit his sixth maximum against the turn on Dom Bess' bowling.

Although he upended the momentum of the innings, Pant's wicket left India reeling 321 runs behind England's target, with only four wickets remaining.

Addressing a press conference after Day 3 of the Chennai Test, Cheteshwar Pujara said Rishabh Pant needs to be little more patient. But Pujara also showed belief in the 23-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman, saying he will learn from his mistakes.

"I can't be specific about the shots, but there is clear communication from the team management that there are some shots he needs to avoid. There are times when he also needs to understand the team situation. The coaching staff always tells him that he has to put the team first and be a little sensible. He has done that most of the time. There are times when he gets out and it looks ugly. But he will learn from his mistakes. He has a bright future. There are occasions when he can be a little more patient and build another partnership with whoever is there at the crease. I am sure he will realise that," said Cheteshwar Pujara.

Rishabh Pant was ably supported by Cheteshwar Pujara, who got out in the most bizarre fashion for 73.

"Balancing things out is the most important thing for Rishabh Pant" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara also advised Rishabh Pant to understand the team's needs and balance caution with aggression in the future.

Advertisement

"Pant has his natural game. You can't restrict him a lot. If he is over defensive, there is a possibility of him getting out while defending too. But he just has to be selective at times. He needs to understand the moments when he can take risks and when the team needs him to stay at the crease. Balancing things out is the most important thing for him," added Cheteshwar Pujara.

Local boys and India's last recognized batting pair, Washington Sundar (33*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (8*), will continue India's vigil on Monday.