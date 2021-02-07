Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara in disbelief following freak dismissal

Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his pads in agony as he was dismissed in a very unfortunate manner in the first Test against England in Chennai.

Off-spinner Dominic Bess bowled a long hop that the 33-year-old could have hit absolutely anywhere. Cheteshwar Pujara rocked on his back foot and middled the ball in the direction of square leg with absolute disdain.

However, the ball hit the shoulder of Ollie Pope at short leg and lobbed straight into the hands of Rory Burns at mid-wicket.

The right-handed batsman couldn't believe what had happened and had to drag himself towards the pavilion. Here is a video of Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal:

Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal puts England in command

England were bowled out for a mammoth 578 runs in their first innings and India needed a strong start from their openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, Rohit was dismissed for just six runs and Gill threw away a good start.

After both Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli batted for a while, England skipper Joe Root brought off-spinner Dominic Bess into the attack.

Bess managed to dismiss Kohli and also picked up vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane thanks to a one-handed screamer by Root. At 73-4, the hosts were in a spot of bother and wanted the likes of Pujara and Rishabh Pant to deliver yet another rearguard action.

While Pujara continued to put the bad balls away and trust his defense, Pant played just the way he does - taking on the likes of Jack Leach for multiple sixes.

The duo added 119 runs for the fifth wicket and it looked like they would bat through until the end of day three.

However, Pujara's freak dismissal has brought the visitors back on top and they will look to apply more pressure on new batsman Washington Sundar.

With Pant also dismissed and Sundar being the last recognized batsman, the visitors will be sniffing a huge first-innings lead, and could also possibly end up enforcing the follow-on.