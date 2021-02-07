Rishabh Pant has become more mature now; balances caution and aggression: VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman opined on Sunday that Rishabh Pant has become a more mature batsman after his series-winning heroics in Australia.

The pugnacious wicketkeeper played a stunning knock of 91 runs on the 3rd day of the first Test between India and England. It was his 3rd half-century from as many Tests. He joined Cheteshwar Pujara on the pitch when the hosts were reeling at 73-4 and lifted the team to a more respectable 225-6.

Talking on a Star Sports show, VVS Laxman said although Rishabh Pant failed to reach his hundred, he got out while playing a high-percentage shot.

“I think that is the change we saw in Rishabh Pant’s batting in the 4th innings of the Brisbane Test. He played a match-winning knock. He has become more mature, he is aware of his shortcomings. He was also aware of the game plan of the opposition bowler. He knows which line to attack and which line to play defensively. Even though he got out on 91, that shot was a high-percentage shot. Even though the fielders are back, Pant backs his ability and strength,” said VVS Laxman.

Rishabh Pant batted with an unbelievable strike-rate of 103.41. He had started cautiously but took off against the left-arm spinner Jack Leach, hitting him for 5 massive sixes.

Rishabh Pant's approach changes the momentum of the innings: VVS Laxman

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's counter-attacking batting seemed contagious as Pujara also took a cue from him and took full toll on the loose deliveries by the English bowlers. VVS Laxman pointed out the same and expounded how Pant's approach changes the momentum of an innings.

“One good thing with Pant’s approach is that the momentum of the game changes, all close-in fielders around the bat moved to catching position or on the boundary line. That’s the reason why Pujara benefitted and we got a lot more boundaries. That’s an approach that Rishabh Pant has taken and we have to back it. I am sure the team management is backing his approach, now and then he can play a loose shot and get out but overall, I thought it was a mature innings. It was an innings mixed with caution and aggression,” said VVS Laxman.

India's last recognized batting pair of Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin will continue the batting dig on Monday, 321 runs behind England's first-innings total.