Rishabh Pant to donate match fee for Uttarakhand rescue efforts

Dashing Indian wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has decided to donate his match fee for the rescue efforts, following a glacier burst in Uttarakhand on Sunday

Taking to his Twitter account, Rishabh Pant revealed his decision, while also urging others to come forward and pitch in. The 23-year-old expressed grief over the tragedy in Uttarakhand and wrote:

"Deeply pained by the loss of life in Uttarakhand. Would like to donate my match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out.”

Although India struggled with the bat on Day 3 in Chennai, Rishabh Pant stood out with an impressive innings of 91. His aggressive knock came off only 88 balls and featured nine fours and five sixes.

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara (73) were involved in a 119-run partnership for the fifth wicket. However, the dismissal of both the batsmen left India back in trouble.

India ended Day 3 at 257/6, with Washington Sundar unbeaten on 33 and Ravichandran Ashwin not out on 8. The hosts need another 122 runs to avoid follow on. England posted a mammoth 578 runs in their first innings, with Joe Root scoring a double hundred in his 100th Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s words of wisdom for Rishabh Pant

Interacting with the media after the end of Day 3, Cheteshwar Pujara backed Rishabh Pant to play his natural game. However, he admitted that the young left-handed batsman could be more sensible with his shot selection.

"It is his (Pant) natural game so we cannot restrict him much. He can't be too defensive because by doing so he can get out quickly. It is good for his game that he keeps on playing his shots but, at times, he has to be very selective," Pujara said.

Pujara also added that he is confident about Rishabh Pant learning from his mistakes.

"There are times when he can be a little more patient and build another partnership with whoever is there in the crease. He is capable of putting the team first because whenever he bats longer, then we will always end up posting a big total. So, I am sure he will realise that," the right-handed batsman added.

Sundar and Ashwin will look to take India as close to England’s first innings total as possible on Day 4.