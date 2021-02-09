Rishabh Pant made Pujara's task easy with the way he batted in the first innings: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has lauded Rishabh Pant's aggressive approach in India's first innings of the Chennai Test and wants him to continue batting in the same fashion.

Rishabh Pant played a blazing 91-run knock and stitched together a 119-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara for the fifth wicket. This helped India recover and post a decent total after England had reduced the hosts to a score of 73/4 in the first Test of the series.

During a discussion on Star Sports about some of the positives for Team India from the Chennai Test, Laxman pointed out that Rishabh Pant's aggressive batting in the first innings had reduced the pressure on Pujara as well.

"Rishabh Pant showed that he has the mindset to soak the pressure. Because he was under pressure, India had lost four wickets. But Rishabh Pant made Pujara's task easy with the way he batted although Pujara is a great batsman. Your confidence level needs to be extremely high if you need to play in that fashion," the former India batsman said.

Laxman also highlighted that Rishabh Pant did not take undue risks throughout the course of his innings.

"He was successful in playing high-percentage shots. He got out, everyone wants him to convert his knocks into a big hundred, but that was a high percentage shot. He tried to hit over extra cover with the turn but the ball hit at the bottom of the bat. But it is enjoyable to see him bat in this way," the 46-year-old added.

The reputed commentator hopes the Indian team management will allow Rishabh Pant to bat in the same dominating fashion.

"I want the team management to encourage Rishabh Pant to continue batting in this way. He might get out one or two times but he can consistently perform well only if he bats in this way," observed Laxman.

Setting all things aside, Rishabh Pant got 91 today. Following up on scores of 89* 23 & 97 before this. 89* being a great Test match innings.

So that’s 👍👍👍to Rishabh Pant the batsman. #INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

"Rishabh Pant was not playing the big shots from the rough" - Ashish Nehra

Rishabh Pant was particularly aggressive against Jack Leach

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra pointed out that Rishabh Pant had specifically targeted Jack Leach as the left-arm spinner was turning the ball into him.

"When he came into bat, India was 73/4. One thinking could be that he started hitting as soon as he came to the wicket and that he should play carefully as he will get out. But whom did he hit - Jack Leach. If you ask Rishabh Pant, he will say that if he doesn't hit Jack Leach also, how will he score runs," said Nehra.

He also highlighted that apart from Leach, Rishabh Pant was particular about the line of the deliveries against which he played the big shots.

Nehra believes the dashing southpaw will come up with substantial knocks in the future, once he shows a little more restraint.

Advertisement

"He was not playing the big shots from the rough outside off-stump but when the ball was pitched on the stumps, where there was no rough. When he learns taking calculative risks, because his batting is that he will take risks, and his shot selection becomes better, these 90s will be converted to 190s, if not now in the next couple of years," concluded Nehra.

"It's been a crucial partnership for us (my and Rishabh Pant) and I hope this continues. I love batting with him. I'm really happy with the way overall he's playing. He Still has to learn few more things. And he's missing out on hundreds." - Cheteshwar Pujara — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 7, 2021

Rishabh Pant struck all five of his sixes off Jack Leach's bowling during India's first innings of the Chennai Test. He refrained from going for the big hits against Dom Bess and was dismissed the first time he tried to do so.

While there is no doubting his talent and ability, Rishabh Pant can be even more consistent if he is more selective in his strokeplay.