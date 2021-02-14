"Rohit showed how to play" - Shane Warne slams Michael Vaughan for criticizing Chennai pitch

Australian legend Shane Warne has lambasted Michael Vaughan for his criticism of the Chennai pitch for the second Test between India and England.

Unlike the pitch used for the first Test which remained flat on the first two days, this strip has offered sharp turn and bounce from the first day itself.

India's batsmen, led by Rohit Sharma's 161, showed deft footwork and brilliant resolve to heap 329 runs into the first innings. In response, the visitors failed miserably and were all-out for just 134, with Ravichandran Ashwin (5-43) and Axar Patel (2-40) being the main wreckers.

Looking at the England batters' struggles against the Indian spinners, Michael Vaughan called the pitch a "shocker," while adding that it does not make for five-day cricket.

In reply, Shane Warne pointed to Rohit Sharma's knock and said England should have bowled better instead.

"The toss was more important to win in the 1st test than this one, as it did nothing the 1st 2 days. Then exploded. This one has been a turner from ball one. Eng should’ve bowled India out for 220. No different between spinning or seaming & Rohit showed how to play on this surface," said Shane Warne.

The war of words didn't stop there. Michael Vaughan replied to Warne's comments by saying that had the hosts batted equally well in the last match, India would have salvaged a draw. The former England captain tweeted:

It didn’t do anywhere near as much for 2 sessions ... Spun but not like what it’s doing now ... India would have drawn the first Test if they had batted anything like in the 1st innings ... This isn’t a good Test match pitch ... https://t.co/HhK6dYLiHm — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

"India have batted & bowled better than England in this match" - Shane Warne

However, Shane Warne had a reply ready for this as well. The former leg-spinner retorted that conditions are the same for both sides and Virat Kohli's team have simply outplayed England with both bat and ball.

"Come on maaaaaate ! The last few days of the 1st test, the wicket started exploding & no one said a word about the pitch when India had no chance. At least this test it’s been the same for both teams from ball one. Eng bowled poorly & Rohit, Pant and Jinx showed how to bat. There’s no diff between the ball seaming/spinning to much. We always want a fair contest between bat/ball. India have batted & bowled better than Eng in this match - simple. Conditions have been the same for both sides from ball one. But this is excessive & in favor of the ball," said Shane Warne.

With the lead already above 200, the Indians are miles ahead in this game. But it will still be fascinating to see if the hosts can put up a similar performance in the third innings to prove critics of the pitch wrong again.