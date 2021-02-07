"Shubman Gill will become a match-winner in all three formats of the game" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has opined that Shubman Gill is destined to be a match-winner for India in all three formats of the game.

Shubman Gill played an eye-catching 29-run knock on the third day of the first Test against England. Although he played some sumptuous strokes, he could not take advantage of the start he got.

During a discussion on Star Sports, VVS Laxman predicted that Shubman Gill has a great future ahead of him. He reasoned that the lanky opener has time at his disposal while playing his shots.

"Shubman Gill has the qualities to become a great player. When Joe Root was batting yesterday, it didn't look like he was facing any difficulties. In a similar way, when Shubman Gill plays his shots, the positions he gets into he has a lot of time to play the best of bowlers and he is great to watch as well. And I feel he will become a match-winner in all three formats of the game, not only in Test match cricket," said Laxman.

The former India batsman pointed out that Gill possesses a wide array of strokes in his repertoire, and judiciously chooses the deliveries against which he can play them.

"He has an in-born talent, he definitely puts in the hard work to develop his shots. But to have that fraction of a second extra while facing the fastest of bowlers is in-born. He has a full range of shots, off-side or leg-side, back foot or front foot and reads the length very quickly. He is not a compulsive puller, he was ready to leave the balls that had extra bounce. He knows that he can play the shots to balls that are below chest height and leave anything higher," the 46-year-old added.

That flick by @RealShubmanGill wide of on, is enough to keep you delighted for the rest of the week!! #INDvsENG — W V Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) February 7, 2021

Shubman Gill will be slightly disappointed with his dismissal: VVS Laxman

Shubman Gill chipped a Jofra Archer delivery to mid-on

VVS Laxman felt Shubman Gill might be slightly upset with his mode of dismissal, as the runs were flowing easily from his willow.

"He will be slightly disappointed because it is a flat wicket. He was hitting one or two boundaries in almost every over and it was a slightly soft dismissal. He checked his shot a little, if he had played it fully the ball might have gone over Jimmy Anderson's head," observed Laxman.

Shubman Gill's 29-run knock came off just 28 deliveries and included five glorious boundaries.

But just when it seemed that he was in for the long haul, the 21-year-old played a slightly uppish drive off Jofra Archer to be caught brilliantly by James Anderson at mid-on.