"So excited that cricket is finally resuming in India" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is looking forward to a great home season, with international cricket finally returning to the India after a gap of more than a year with the Test series against England.

The last international game played in India was the third ODI of the three-match series against Australia on January 19th, 2020. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic prevented any international cricket matches to be played in India for such a lengthy period.

Speaking to Star Sports, Virat Kohli accepted that playing behind closed doors has been a different experience altogether. However, the 32-year-old is hopeful that a section of the crowd will be allowed inside stadiums towards the back-end of the Test series.

"There is a different feel to it, there is a different connection to it. Hopefully, there will be a few spectators in the coming games as well which is a great thing for our whole country, for our cricket fans. We are just very very happy. I am so excited that cricket is finally resuming in India and we are gonna have a good home season," Virat Kohli said.

After the four-match Test series, England will play five T20Is and three ODIs against India as part of the tour.

It was just a matter of time before India hosted international cricket again: Virat Kohli

After international cricket took a backseat due to the COVID-19 pandemic, countries like England, South Africa, and Australia slowly began hosting games. Thus, Virat Kohli believes it was about time even India welcomed back international cricket.

"Every country is hosting cricket. We were probably the only country left so it was just a matter of time. And I think it's happening at the right time. Things have been brought under control. Great work has been done," Virat Kohli said.

Virat Kohli also lauded the efforts of everyone involved in ensuring that the players felt safe inside the bio-bubble. The right-handed batsman assured that there is no fear whatsoever in the Indian team, who are keen on having a great home season.

"Now when we go to our practice session, we are in this bubble in India, we feel safe. We don't feel like uncertainty at all. Things are moving along nicely. Playing cricket in India is a very very special thing for us," Virat Kohli asserted.

England opted to bat first in the Chennai Test and got off to a great start as openers Rory Burns and Dominic SIbley added 63 runs for the first wicket.

Just when it seemed the duo would return unscathed at Lunch on Day 1, the hosts struck with two quick wickets. England are 67-2 after the end of 27 overs at Lunch.