"That's the best I've seen Jofra Archer bowl in Test cricket"- David Lloyd

Jofra Archer
Ayush Chaurasia
ANALYST
Modified 08 Feb 2021, 00:10 IST
Former England international David Lloyd has praised Jofra Archer for his performance on the third day of the Chennai Test, saying it's the best he has seen 25-year-old bowl in Test cricket.

Jofra Archer provided the early breakthrough of Rohit Sharma and troubled the Indian batsman in his opening spell. The fast bowler also picked up the wicket of Shubman Gill to end the day with figures of 2-52,.

The England seamer extracted extra bounce off a seemingly placid Chennai track. Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, David Loyd was all praise for the England seamer, saying:

"What a terrific spell with the new ball that was from Jofra Archer on Sunday. Absolutely world-class fast bowling. He put the wind up India. They were hopping around! Make no mistake, this is a flat pitch but not only did Jofra get some bounce from it he also got the ball to swing. I reckon that's the best I've seen Archer bowl in Test cricket."

Given how Rohit Sharma can dominate the spinners, it was imperative for the English bowlers to get him early. Jofra Archer bowled a peach of a delivery to the Indian opener to have him caught behind.

Jofra Archer's Test career so far

Jofra Archer in action.
It's still early days in Jofra Archer's Test career, as he is playing just his 12th Test. Nevertheless, the fast bowler has taken the game by storm ever since he became eligible to play for England.

This is the first time Jofra Archer is playing Test cricket in subcontinent conditions. However, he has looked at ease in the Chennai Test, bowling probing line and lengths.

Prior to the Chennai Test, Archer took 38 Test wickets at an average of 31.1. He already has three five-wicket hauls to his name, two against Australia and one against South Africa.

Published 08 Feb 2021, 00:10 IST
India vs England 2021 England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Jofra Archer Cricket News Today India vs England 2021 Teams & Squads
