"The lone warrior!" - Twitterati hails Virat Kohli for valiant knock in losing cause

Virat Kohli was perhaps the only shining light in what was a disappointing second innings performance from Team India against England in Chennai on day five.

While batsmen at the other end fell like nine pins, the Indian skipper ensured he kept one end intact.

Virat Kohli scored 72 runs and each run was worth its weight in gold. Although Team India winning the Test was out of the equation after a flurry of wickets, the skipper didn't go into a shell and continued to be positive in his strokeplay.

Fans on Twitter applaud Virat Kohli for his batting on Day 5

In the end, it took variable bounce and slight seam movement from Ben Stokes to castle Virat Kohli. The 32-year-old was distraught as he walked back to the pavilion, but deep down he knew he couldn't have done much about the delivery.

Although Team India lost the first Test comprehensively, fans on Twitter appreciated Kohli's valiant effort.

While Kohli missed his century yet again, fans believed he would soon break his jinx. Here is what they had to say:

Well played Captain Virat Kohli.

Fifty on difficult 5th day pitch.

With nine wickets in hand on day five, and having survived a similar situation against a more potent bowling attack in Sydney, Team India might have backed themselves to save the Chennai Test.

However, they suffered a major setback when batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed early through an absolute beauty from Jack Leach.

Shubman Gill scored an impressive half-century and seemed to get the Indian innings back on track alongside Virat Kohli. However, a brilliant display of reverse-swing from James Anderson saw both Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane lose their off-stumps in the same over.

This opened the floodgates for the visitors as Team India began losing wickets at regular intervals. Ultimately, Virat Kohli's wicket proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

This is England's sixth consecutive away win in Tests and they are flying high on confidence. Team India, on the other hand, have their backs against the wall.

Requiring at least two wins from the next three Tests without facing a defeat, the hosts have a job on their hands to secure their place in the World Test Championship Final.