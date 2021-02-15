Twitter trolls Michael Vaughan after he terms the Chennai pitch a 'shocker'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to describe the pitch for the second Test in Chennai as a 'shocker'.
Vaughan added further, saying the current pitch isn't built to last five days.
Team India are on top after day two of the second Test with a lead of 249 runs.
England started day two well as they wrapped up the Indian innings for 329 by quickly picking up four wickets. The hosts could only add 29 runs from their overnight score.
However, the English batsmen have had a hard time and India seem to be on course to level the series even though we are still on the second day of the Test match.
Michael Vaughan, known for making blunt comments, criticized the Chennai pitch. He tweeted:
As expected, Michael Vaughan's comments didn't go down well with many Indian fans.
Shane Warne also took to Twitter to defend the pitch and said Rohit Sharma showed how to bat on a surface like this.
The former leg-spinner added that England should have bowled better in the first innings to restrict India to a smaller score.
Indian fans react to Michael Vaughan's tweet
The Chennai pitch, even during the first Test, came under the scanner as it offered very little help to the bowlers on the first two days of the Test match.
Ishant Sharma termed the pitch a 'road' as England kept the Indian bowlers on the field for 190.1 overs in the first innings.
After India's heavy defeat in the first Test, a spinning pitch was always on the cards for the next game.
Rohit Sharma produced a batting masterclass on day one as he used his feet and sweep shots to good effect to negate the spinners.
By the time he got out, India had reached 248 and Sharma had scored 161 of those runs. Maybe batsmen from both teams could take a leaf out of the Indian opener's book.