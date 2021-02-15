Twitter trolls Michael Vaughan after he terms the Chennai pitch a 'shocker'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to describe the pitch for the second Test in Chennai as a 'shocker'.

Vaughan added further, saying the current pitch isn't built to last five days.

Team India are on top after day two of the second Test with a lead of 249 runs.

England started day two well as they wrapped up the Indian innings for 329 by quickly picking up four wickets. The hosts could only add 29 runs from their overnight score.

However, the English batsmen have had a hard time and India seem to be on course to level the series even though we are still on the second day of the Test match.

Michael Vaughan, known for making blunt comments, criticized the Chennai pitch. He tweeted:

It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let’s be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn’t a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

As expected, Michael Vaughan's comments didn't go down well with many Indian fans.

Shane Warne also took to Twitter to defend the pitch and said Rohit Sharma showed how to bat on a surface like this.

The former leg-spinner added that England should have bowled better in the first innings to restrict India to a smaller score.

The toss was more important to win in the 1st test than this one, as it did nothing the 1st 2 days. Then exploded. This one has been a turner from ball one. Eng should’ve bowled India out for 220. No different between spinning or seaming & Rohit showed how to play on this surface https://t.co/xg1gPDetRs — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 14, 2021

Indian fans react to Michael Vaughan's tweet

You should think about the same when you make green tops in England.. can’t have different rules for different countries — karthik M.S. (@karthikgooner) February 14, 2021

The game might not last five days but the challenge of Test cricket is to confront the conditions you are faced with. This is international level. — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) February 14, 2021

If(pitch==seaming)

{

GoodPitch();

}

else if(pitch==spinning)

{

shockingPitch();

}

Else

{

deadPitch();

} — Pratik (@prateekbehera) February 14, 2021

England prepares green pitch - all good

But when India prepares spinning track it isn't a sporting pitch-#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/xiE2uRQHQU — TauTumhare🏹🚜 (@TauTumhare) February 14, 2021

*Michael Vaughan*



1st Test Match. 2nd Test Match. pic.twitter.com/pwciGvrTxe — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 14, 2021

If ball can seam/swing from ball 1, it can spin as well. You can't define prepared or under prepared at your whims. This is your own lords, 2014. pic.twitter.com/Sa6xIBaZFA — Mudit Jain, IRS (@MuditJainIRS) February 14, 2021

Cry some more pic.twitter.com/r0yPAgW1mo — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) February 14, 2021

As with all such things, the point is not really about the quality of the pitch. The point is that when a visiting team is 100/6 in ENG, its apparently because of technical deficiencies. When ENG are 100/6 in IND, its apparently because the pitch is substandard. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) February 14, 2021

The Chennai pitch, even during the first Test, came under the scanner as it offered very little help to the bowlers on the first two days of the Test match.

Ishant Sharma termed the pitch a 'road' as England kept the Indian bowlers on the field for 190.1 overs in the first innings.

After India's heavy defeat in the first Test, a spinning pitch was always on the cards for the next game.

Rohit Sharma produced a batting masterclass on day one as he used his feet and sweep shots to good effect to negate the spinners.

By the time he got out, India had reached 248 and Sharma had scored 161 of those runs. Maybe batsmen from both teams could take a leaf out of the Indian opener's book.