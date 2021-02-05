“Very kind of Virat to help me” – Joe Root thanks Virat Kohli for special gesture

Joe Root gave a crucial fitness update after suffering cramps at the end of Day 1. The England skipper also thanked Virat Kohli for helping him stretch on the field.

The England captain was the star of the show on Day 1, scoring a brilliant ton to celebrate his 100th Test. But Joe Root seemed to struggle late in the day and pulled up after hitting a six off Ravichandran Ashwin.

That prompted Virat Kohli to tend to his English counterpart before the physios came out, but fans loved the special moment between the two captains.

Speaking to the media in a virtual press conference after the day's play, Joe Root appreciated Virat Kohli’s on-field gesture, saying:

“Ya, I’ll be ready for more tomorrow. It was a little bit of a cramp, which was a bit frustrating. Very kind of Virat to help me out. Good sportsmanship from him as you would expect.”

It was thought that Chennai’s humidity could be the reason why Joe Root cramped. However, the batsman clarified that his cramps happened because he was short on fluids; Joe Root is confident about his recovery overnight, saying in this regard:

“It was actually quite a nice day today, nice breeze throughout. I don't think I took enough fluids today. I have to get some fluids in, and I could do that overnight. Got to make up for it, eat and rest well tonight.”

Joe Root has a huge role to play on Day 2

With Joe Root confident about his fitness, all attention will now shift to how much he can score on Day 2.

The 30-year-old looked in control from the moment he came out to bat on Day 1. He steadied the ship with Dominik Sibley after England lost two wickets in quick succession.

Joe Root employed the sweep shot to perfection, unleashing it to unsettle India’s spinners. His stroke-play was a delight to watch, with Joe Root once again showing why he’s at his best in Asian conditions.

“I was just trying to get used to the surface, get used to the bounce, and as I got in, I found it easier. Like anything, the longer you're in, the easier it becomes. It was about trying to build a partnership and take it as deep as we could into the day. I'm a firm believer that your best hundred is your next one,” said Joe Root.

If Joe Root had only scored runs with sweep shots this year, he would still be the 12th highest runscorer in Tests in 2021. #IndvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 5, 2021

The Chennai pitch was a big talking point throughout the day. Many felt it didn’t offer much for the bowlers, with Joe Root seemingly concurring about an 'unusual' Chepauk playing surface.

“It's an unusual-looking surface, but it played pretty well. On the slower side, but I think it's going to spin as the game goes on. A bit of reverse swing too, and it was a good contest against India's bowlers.”

Joe Root will have a huge role to play when England resume their innings on Day 2.

With Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler yet to come, the visitors will look for a huge first-innings total. Outlining his plans for the second day, Joe Root stressed on the importance of making the first-innings effort count.

“We need to make sure tomorrow that we make use of a strong first day. Plenty of cricket still to be played, but it was very special to get some runs here, especially if it can contribute to a really substantial first-innings total.”