"Very un-Bumrah like, guess it was Virat Kohli's plan to soften or injure James Anderson" - Sanjay Manjrekar 

Sanjay Manjrekar has given his verdict on the Jasprit Bumrah versus James Anderson battle during the Lord's Test. The cricketer-turned-commentator said Bumrah's bouncer barrage to his English counterpart on Day 3 was quite "unlike him" and was probably part of Virat Kohli's plan to either 'soften or 'injure' Anderson.

James Anderson staved off 10 deliveries off Jasprit Bumrah in a single over (four no-balls), which included four yorkers and six short-balls. The veteran pacer let Bumrah know of his displeasure by brushing off his hand as the two teams walked back to the pavilion after the day's play. The incident, however, galvanized the Indians as they turned the match around on the hosts on the final day to win it by 151 runs.

Writing in his column for The Hindustan Times, Sanjay Manjrekar said:

"When, out of the blue, Jasprit Bumrah started a relentless attack of short balls aimed into the body of no 11 Jimmy Anderson. It was very un-Bumrah like. Normally you would expect him to bowl a fast, full delivery into the stumps to Anderson to finish off the innings quickly like he did in the first. I am guessing this was Virat Kohli's plan executed by Bumrah. Go after the main guy in the opposition, soften him up a little, stir him up a bit or maybe injure him in a way that the main English weapon was blunted."

Sanjay Manjrekar lauded the Indian captain for the ploy which, according to him, "bruised" Anderson's ego. Manjrekar said it's Virat Kohli's "great attribute" to be fearless of criticism, adding that his team had imbibed some of it as well. Manjrekar added:

"Whatever the reason, I just loved it. Why? Because right through my playing career no captain of mine - barring one - did this to any opposition fast bowler fearing the backlash. This is Virat’s great attribute. He is genuinely aggressive and fearless and he is in your face. His team may not be as demonstrative of this trait, but they are bound to imbibe some of it. At the end of Day 3, while walking out you could see Anderson was genuinely affected. He had lost his calm as a competitor. It seemed to me his ego was bruised a little."

"India have found in Rohit and Rahul two unexpectedly huge bonuses" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Indian openers

Sanjay Manjrekar also hailed the opening combination of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, saying their defensive nous had been an "unexpectedly huge bonus" for India and so far, the difference between the two teams. Sanjay Manjrekar signed off:

"Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul, who both play all white ball cricket there is, showed brilliant defensive play, the absolute opposite of T20 batting--a still bat in defence, leaving balls outside off and spending hours at the crease at a strike rate of 20....India have found in Rohit and Rahul two unexpectedly huge bonuses. England haven’t found any yet."

India and England will clash in the third Test of the series from August 25 at Headingley, Leeds.

Reliving Lord's triumph from the dressing room 👏 👏



The range of emotions, the reactions & the aura in the #TeamIndia dressing room post the historic win at the @HomeOfCricket. 👍 👍 - by @RajalArora



Watch this special feature 🎥 👇 #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/9WFzGX4rDi pic.twitter.com/uR63cLS7j4 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar