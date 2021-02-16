Virat Kohli could face a one-match ban for showing dissent at umpire's decision

India captain Virat Kohli could face a one-match ban following an argument with umpire Nitin Menon during Day 3 of the second Test. The exchange took place after India's review ended in an umpire's call, in favour of batsman Joe Root.

Virat Kohli, who is known for his animated reactions on the cricket field, expressed his displeasure over the umpire's call. The incident took place when umpire Menon adjudged Joe Root not out after an LBW appeal. Kohli reviewed the decision and was furious when Root was given a reprieve thanks to the umpire’s call as the ball-tracking technology went against India.

That’s the plumpest LBW I’ve ever seen given not out by DRS. Problem is the DRS went with the umpires call for not out for a caught behind not LBW. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) February 15, 2021

Animated Virat Kohli disagreed with umpire's decision

As soon as the umpire’s decision was confirmed, Virat Kohli walked up to Nitin Menon and expressed his frustration. The Indian captain seemed unhappy as he had a chat with the match official.

Kohli's actions could land him in trouble for showing dissent at an umpire's decision. Under the ICC code of conduct, players face a penalty for showing 'dissent at an umpire’s decision’. Players can also be fined or suspended if they argue or enter into an extended dialogue with the umpire about his decision.

Indian captain already carries 2 demerit points and more points could spell trouble

Virat Kohli will now face charges of a Level 1 or 2 offense, which could earn him between one and four demerit points. The Indian captain has already been awarded two demerit points in the past 24 months. Two more demerit points will see the Indian skipper suspended for a Test match.

“He cannot be speaking to umpires like that and inciting the crowd. He should be setting a much better example. Someone in his camp should be having a word and the match referee should be very interested. It’s calculated and it’s not a good look,” said commentator David Lloyd on air.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also spoke out against Kohli's actions.

“You can’t have this, I’m sorry. Kohli is such a powerhouse, you can’t have him intimidating the umpire. It’s a stinker of a decision but you can’t be doing that as a captain.” he said