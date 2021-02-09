Watch: Jack Leach gets rid of Cheteshwar Pujara as England celebrate huge scalp

England didn’t take long to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara, with the 33-year-old becoming the first Indian batsman to fall on Day 5 of the first Test. Jack Leach made the all-important breakthrough for the visitors.

In a classic left-arm spinner's dismissal, Jack Leach got Cheteshwar Pujara to edge one to slip. Leach flighted one, enticing the right-handed batsman to prod forward. It proved to be Pujara's downfall as was caught out by the extra bounce and got an outside edge.

BCCI uploaded the video of Cheteshwar Pujara’s dismissal online. You can check it out here.

Perfect start for England!



Jack Leach has dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for 15.



Virat Kohli is the next man in.#INDvENG ➡️ https://t.co/gnj5x4GOos pic.twitter.com/5VrnBkn6RX — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

Ben Stokes, who has been outstanding at slip throughout the Test match, made no mistake in grabbing the latest chance. The all-rounder dived smartly to his left as England got rid of Cheteshwar Pujara. He lasted just 38 balls, scoring 15 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s wicket was crucial for England

I know there would have been a lot of discussion around Kohli and Pant and Gill but if you had asked England which was the one wicket they would have wanted in the morning, they would have said Pujara — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2021

Although Virat Kohli is still at the crease, England would be glad to see the back of Pujara, who has been a rock for India in recent games. The 33-year-old possesses the ability to occupy the crease for long stretches of time, and helped Team India draw the Sydney Test and win in Brisbane.

Jack Leach’s confidence will surely increase after getting the crucial wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. The left-arm spinner struggled in the first innings and was taken to the cleaners by Rishabh Pant.

But the Englishman fought back admirably on Day 4 by getting rid of Rohit Sharma, castling his stumps as the opener played down the wrong line. He then started the final day in the same vein, with the extra bounce getting him Cheteshwar Pujara’s scalp.

Advertisement

With the pitch deteriorating, Jack Leach’s role will grow as the day progresses. The spinner has made good use of the variable bounce and has proven to be effective with the new ball in Chennai.