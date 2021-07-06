[Watch] Indian captain Virat Kohli impresses with his weightlifting skills

Team India captain Virat Kohli has posted videos of himself doing weightlifting exercises on his social media account.

The Indian team has been granted a break from the bio-bubble ahead of the England Test series. However, Kohli, a fitness freak, is also utilizing the opportunity to stay in good shape.

On Tuesday, Kohli took to his official Instagram account to share two videos of him lifting weights and performing some exercises. The 32-year-old shared the clips with two “Weight Lifter” emojis.

Kohli and the Indian team will continue their holiday in the UK despite seven members of the England ODI contingent testing positive. The ECB was forced to name a completely fresh squad led by Ben Stokes for the Pakistan series after the entire initial squad was sent into isolation.

Speaking to PTI, a BCCI official said they had not received any intimation from the ECB about any changes in health safety protocols. The Indian team will assemble in Durham on July 14 to begin preparations for the five-match Test series.

Kohli will be under pressure to perform both as captain and player after India fumbled in yet another ICC event, going down to New Zealand by eight wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton last month.

Plans need to be implemented properly: Saba Karim feels Virat Kohli capable of leading India to ICC wins

While India has failed to win the last three ICC tournaments under Kohli, former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels that he will have a great chance to turn things around in the next two years.

Speaking to India News, Saba Karim pointed out:

"It is a great opportunity for Virat Kohli and the Indian team, that there are going to be back-to-back three World Cups. If they get off to a good start and win the first World Cup, the belief will be there that India will perform well and we can get those World Cups in our hands as well."

According to Karim, if India can execute their plans properly, they have the team to go all the way in the upcoming World Cups.

"I feel we have the team also, we have the passion as well and the biggest thing is that we have a huge number of cricket fans. It is just the wait now that the plans we have made and the preparations we have done, they need to be implemented properly.”

Before the WTC final, India went down to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, also under the leadership of Kohli.

