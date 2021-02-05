Watch: Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Daniel Lawrence to bag his first Test wicket on home soil

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah trapped Daniel Lawrence right in front of the wicket to claim his first Test wicket on home soil. The 27-year-old's quick delivery was too good to handle for the England batsman.

Daniel Lawrence had just come to the crease, following the dismissal of Rory Burns. England got off to a great start, but Burns' wicket gave India a much-needed lift. Nevertheless, only a few minutes were remaining for Lunch and England would have been eager to see out the session without losing another wicket.

Bumrah first wicket in India



RAHUL VAIDYA FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/hb3C2Xscij — pubg (@pubg75112241) February 5, 2021

However, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant full delivery, which seemed to be reverse-swinging at pace. Lawrence had no foot movement and was caught on his crease.

The ball hit his pads right in front of the stumps and he was adjudged LBW. The England batsman did have a chat with non-striker Dominic Sibley on whether he should go for a DRS review, but eventually decided against it.

Jasprit Bumrah's wicket tilts first session in Team India's favour

ICYMI - Jasprit Bumrah’s first Test wicket on home soil



As sharp as you can get from @Jaspritbumrah93, a gem of a delivery to trap Dan Lawrence in front of the stumps to get his first wicket in India in Tests.



📽️📽️https://t.co/VENGNujXMy #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/dVti3Cueff — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2021

Opting to bat first on a good track in Chennai, England started well. Openers Burns and Sibley saw off the new-ball bowlers and pounced on every opportunity to score runs.

The duo added 63 runs for the first wicket before Burns lost the plot and gifted his wicket away. He tried to reverse-sweep Ravichandran Ashwin, but could only glove it to Rishabh Pant.

Daniel Lawrence, who was playing his first innings at the No.3 position, had a tough job of seeing off the last few minutes until Lunch. However, just four balls into his knock, he received an absolute peach of a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah.

Advertisement

That will be Lunch on Day 1 of the 1st Test.



Ashwin, gave India an opening, and then the brilliance of Bumrah got Lawrence.



England 67/2



Scorecard - https://t.co/VJF6Q62aTS @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/oR0nv8CiYK — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2021

The two wickets have brought Team India right back into the game. With England skipper Joe Root relatively new to the crease, an enthralling second session is in store on Day 1 in Chennai.