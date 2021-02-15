Watch: Local boy Ravichandran Ashwin brings up his fifth Test hundred

Ravichandran Ashwin completed a fairytale comeback on his return to the Chepauk as he brought up his fifth Test hundred. It was a magnificent knock, given the conditions that were on offer and the pitch that was deteriorating as time passed.

With just one wicket remaining and having reached 97, Ravichandran Ashwin decided to go for the big shot, only to get a top-edge. Fortunately, there was no fielder behind square and the ball raced away to the fence at third man.

Here is a video of Ravichandran Ashwin celebrating his sensational hundred:

Ravichandran Ashwin walked out to bat when the hosts were in a perilous position at 106-6. Although Team India were already 301 runs ahead, they still needed to reach a lead that was going to be out of England's reach.

The 34-year-old proved to be the ideal partner for skipper Virat Kohli at the other end. The duo looked resolute in their defense, but didn't shy away from playing the odd big shot.

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin dished out an exhibition of how to play on a turning track. There was a lot said about how difficult it was to bat on a 'poor' pitch like this one. However, the senior Indian players showed that if one has the right temperament, he can be successful with the bat even on such a turner.

Their 96-run stand ensured Team India reached close to the 400-run lead. After Kohli's departure, Ashwin continued to bat with the tail. As wickets fell at the other end, his urgency to score runs increased.

Having finally brought up his hundred, both Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj looked set to add quick runs. Siraj enjoyed himself by smashing a couple of sixes off the bowling of Jack Leach.

The misery came to an end for the visitors when Ashwin was cleaned up by Ollie Pope. However, with the target being a mammoth 482 runs, the beleaguered England team will have to bat out of their skin to avoid what looks like an inevitable defeat.