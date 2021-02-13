Watch: Moeen Ali cleans up Virat Kohli with a ripper

England off-spinner Moeen Ali left Virat Kohli perplexed after dismissing the Indian captain for a duck on Day 1 of the second Test. Kohli came to the crease in the 21st over after the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket. He was welcomed by a massive roar from the crowd at Chepauk.

Moeen Ali tossed it outside the off stump on the second ball of the next over, luring Virat Kohli to come forward. The Indian skipper went for an expansive cover-drive. The ball spun sharply and went through the yawning gap between his bat and pad to hit the stumps.

Excellent Delivery From Moeen Ali to Dismissed Kohli On Duck.

Virat Kohli didn't head back to the pavilion immediately. He wanted to check whether the ball had clipped the stumps or had come off the gloves of the wicket-keeper. Replays confirmed that Kohli was indeed bowled and he had to take the long walk back.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma have to rebuild India's innings after Virat Kohli's dismissal

Moeen Ali, who is playing his comeback Test after more than a year, has turned the game on its head. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane now have to rebuild India's innings. While Sharma is batting at 80, Rahane has scored 5.

The England spinners have already started extracting substantial purchase from the Chennai wicket. With some uneven carry for the pacers as well, batting won't be easy in the second Test.

Earlier in the innings, opener Shubman Gill was also dismissed for a duck by Olly Stone. Pujara looked good for his 21, but couldn't resist a forward prod against left-arm spinner Jack Leach and gifted a catch to first slip.