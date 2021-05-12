IND vs ENG: [Watch] Ravindra Jadeja gives fans a glimpse of his gym equipment

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posted a video on his Twitter account in which he gave fans a look at his gym equipment.

Having missed the home series against England due to injury, Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback to the Indian team. He was named in the 20-member squad for the upcoming tour of England.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ravindra Jadeja shared a video of his gym equipment as he began preparations for the England tour. Along with the video, the all-rounder wrote:

"Preparation starts here #englandtour #workout."

Ravindra Jadeja is known as one of the fittest cricketers of the modern era and is among the best fielders to have ever played the game.

The 32-year-old will be part of the Indian squad that will feature in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton from June 18. This will be followed by five Tests against England, starting August 4 in Nottingham.

Apart from Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar are the other spinners who are part of the squad for England, with Kuldeep Yadav being axed from the team.

Ravindra Jadeja was having an impressive Test series in Australia. However, a thumb injury during the Sydney Test ruled him out of the fourth Test at the Gabba as well as the entire England series at home.

He recently turned out for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021 and had a reasonably good outing. In the seven matches he played before the event was suspended, Ravindra Jadeja scored 131 runs at a strike rate of 161.72.

This included an unbeaten knock of 62 runs off only 28 balls against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He slammed five sixes off an over from Harshal Patel during this innings.

Ravindra Jadeja also claimed six wickets at a strike rate of 24 and an economy rate of 6.70. He was brilliant in the field, as always, effecting a couple of run-outs and taking eight catches.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Test record in England

Ravindra Jadeja has played five Tests in England and has scored 276 runs at an average of 30.66 with two half-centuries to his name.

The left-hander’s best of 86* came in the Oval Test of 2018. He had also scored 68 at Lord’s during a Test in 2014.

Ravindra Jadeja enthralled the Sunday crowd at Oval with a glittering 86 (not out) to put India in a better position; lead conceded is just 40 runs. He bowled well too with 4 for 79. He's kept in the benches for earlier tests. It's a message to BCCI. — KVS Haridas 🇮🇳💞 (@keveeyes) September 9, 2018

With his left-arm spin, Jadeja has claimed 16 wickets at an average of 42.37. His best figures in England (4/79) were also registered during the 2018 Oval Test.