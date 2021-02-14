Watch: It's deja vu as Rishabh Pant takes yet another one-handed stunner

Rishabh Pant took yet another blinder on day two of the second Test against England, this time to dismiss tail-ender Jack Leach off the bowling of Ishant Sharma.

The 23-year-old dove to his left once again and grabbed a traveling ball to dismiss the left-arm spinner.

A lot has been said about Rishabh Pant and whether he is good enough to don the gloves in Test cricket, especially on turning tracks in India. However, twice in Chennai, Pant has proved that he has brilliant reflexes and can be Team India's first-choice wicketkeeper.

Here is the video of Rishabh Pant's stunning catch:

Team India had 329 runs on the board in their first innings as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant dished out a masterclass on how to bat on turning tracks.

However, the England batsmen failed to show similar application and began to fall like ninepins. Fast bowler Ishant Sharma drew first blood by sending opener Rory Burns back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

The hosts took complete control after dismissing opposition skipper Joe Root, who had a rare failure.

Local boy Ravichandran Ashwin was on top of his game as he took full advantage of the conditions and kept the opposition batsmen on their toes.

England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes was probably the only batsman who looked assured at the crease. However, he ran out of partners at the other end and had to keep playing his shots to keep the scoreboard ticking.

In the third session, Team India faced stiff resistance from Foakes and Jack Leach despite being eight wickets down. Something special was required to break the stand and that special moment was provided by Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh pant to those who were trolling him for poor wicket keeping :-#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/D9cyHNsIIs — _.ayan18 (@ayan_shaikh_18) February 14, 2021

Skipper Virat Kohli's bowling changes have been absolutely spot-on and the visitors have been bowled out for 134, handing Team India a strong 195-run lead.

The hosts will now be keen to make the most of the lead gained and post a huge target for England.