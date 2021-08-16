IND vs ENG: [Watch] Rohit Sharma drops Haseeb Hameed on 4 at second slip off Mohammed Shami's bowling

Rohit Sharma put down a regulation catch at second slip to give a lucky reprieve to number 3 English batsman Haseeb Hameed off Mohammed Shami's bowling. Mohammed Siraj had earlier dismissed Haseeb for a golden duck in the first innings.

So far in the second innings, he has looked tentative with a couple of nervous plays and misses. On the second ball of the sixth over bowled by Shami, Haseeb Hameed jabbed at the back of a length delivery, which resulted in an edge to second slip.

Rohit Sharma was a bit late to react, which meant he could not hold on to the catch and also gave away two runs to the batsman.

Ishant Sharma ultimately scalped Haseeb Hameed (9) LBW with a beautiful incoming delivery in the 16th over.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah star for India with the bat on Day 5 at the Lord's

Earlier in the day, India declared their innings at 298/8 just after lunch and set a 272 run target for England with around 60 overs left in the day. India began the day at 181/6 with Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma at the crease. Everyone anticipated that Pant's wicket would be crucial on the last day.

England would have also thought the same before play began on Monday. They did manage to accomplish that task as Ollie Robinson scalped Pant on 22 to give England a great start on the final day.

They would have hoped to wrap up the Indian innings quickly and look for a win after that. But Mohammed Shami (56* in 70 balls) and Jasprit Bumrah (34* in 64 balls) put up an awe-inspiring rearguard effort for the highest ninth-wicket partnership (89 runs in 120 balls) to take India to a safe position after early turbulence. They remained unbeaten in the end when Virat Kohli declared the innings just after lunch.

Shami and Bumrah carried the momentum when they returned to bowl later as they removed openers Rory Burns and Sibley within the first two overs of the fourth innings. If the pitch does not slow down as the ball gets old, we will be in for a riveting third session on Day 5.

