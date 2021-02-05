Watch: Rory Burns' poor shot selection gives Team India vital breakthrough

England opener Rory Burns' questionable shot selection gave Ravichandran Ashwin and Team India an important breakthrough completely against the run of play on Day 1 of the first Test.

Ashwin got the ball to grip off the surface and extracted extra bounce, which probably proved to be Burns' undoing. The left-handed batsman tried to unnecessarily play the reverse-sweep and gloved the ball in the air, with wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant comfortably completing a simple catch.

Rory Burns wicket. Not an ideal shot for someone who has batted through the tough phase and with minutes to go for lunch, just opened the floodgates for India.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/cXFN7QFTEN — ⚡Ashwin⚡ (@ak10_amelia) February 5, 2021

Rory Burns' dismissal hands advantage to Team India

England won the toss and decided to bat first on what looked like a brilliant batting track in Chennai. After seeing out the early burst from Team India's new-ball bowlers, England openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley gradually began to play their shots.

The duo dominated majority of the first session and added 63 runs for the first wicket. Just when it seemed the openers would return unscathed at Lunch, Rory Burns tried one shot too many against Ashwin.

The visitors lost another wicket in no time when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Daniel Lawrence for a duck to bag his first Test wicket on Indian soil. At Lunch on Day 1, England are 67-2 and Team India will surely be the happier of the two sides.

That will be Lunch on Day 1 of the 1st Test.



Ashwin, gave India an opening, and then the brilliance of Bumrah got Lawrence.



England 67/2



Scorecard - https://t.co/VJF6Q62aTS @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/oR0nv8CiYK — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2021

It could be an intriguing second session as the visitors will look to rebuild, with skipper Joe Root and a well-set Sibley at the crease. Team India, on the other hand, will want to skiddle England out for a low first innings score.