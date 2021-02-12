Watch: Team India gets into groove for the second Test in Chennai 

Team India suffered a stunning defeat in their first Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, Virat Kohli's men have not lost any motivation before the second Test match. The Indian players worked hard on their skills in a practice session on Thursday (February 11).

Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli, and other Team India players warmed themselves up for the upcoming Chennai Test match. The BCCI uploaded a video clip from Team India's practice session on social media.

"Team India gear up for the second @Paytm #INDvENG Test at Chepauk," BCCI captioned the clip on Twitter.

Team India started as the favorites to win the first Test against England. However, Joe Root's double hundred gave the visitors the upper hand. The English bowlers then restricted Team India to 337 runs to ensure England has a massive first-innings lead.

Although Team India fought back with the ball in the second innings, they could not chase England's mammoth 420-run target. The biggest positives for Team India were Virat Kohli's half-century, Rishabh Pant's 91, and Ravichandran Ashwin's six-wicket haul.

Can Team India bounce back against England in the remaining three Test matches?

Team India came back from 0-1 down to beat Australia 2-1 earlier this month

England won the first Test by an enormous margin. While many fans would have touted the English team to win the series after the fantastic show at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Team India's recent record has prompted many to still name the hosts as the favorites to emerge victorious.

Three years ago, Australia crushed Team India by 333 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Pune. Australia recently bowled India out for 36 runs in the pink-ball Test of the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite suffering morale-shattering defeats in the first Tests of the two series, Team India came back from behind to win both. So, it would be a big mistake to write Virat Kohli's men off so early.