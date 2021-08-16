IND vs ENG: [Watch] Team India players give Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah standing ovation after record 9th-wicket stand

Mohammed Shami (56*) and Jasprit Bumrah (34*) have put on a record ninth-wicket partnership for India on the fifth day at Lord's to drive the team to safety after losing Rishabh Pant's wicket earlier in the day.

Before the start of the final day, India's hopes rested on Rishabh Pant's shoulders. Shami and Bumrah, though, produced a phenomenal effort and caught England off guard.

The whole Indian team applauded Shami and Bumrah's efforts after the duo returned unbeaten at the lunch. All the players and support staff members came down from the dressing room and assembled in the long room to give a standing ovation to the star performers as they walked in after the first session.

You can watch the memorable ovation below:

A partnership to remember for ages for @Jaspritbumrah93 & @MdShami11 on the field and a rousing welcome back to the dressing room from #TeamIndia.



What a moment this at Lord's

Mohammed Shami also bought up his second Test fifty with a mighty 92-meter six off Moeen Ali just before lunch. The 56* he scored in this Test is his best score in the format so far. Bumrah also notched up his career-best score of 34* in the innings and remained unbeaten to make a strong statement after a few heated moments with the English fielders today.

The duo put on 89 runs in just 120 balls to take India to 298/8 before Indian captain Virat Kohli decided to declare the innings. This is India's best ninth-wicket stand for India against England. Team India have set a target of 272 runs for England with around 60 overs to play.

Bumrah and Shami removed the openers quickly in the 4th innings

A fired-up Jasprit Bumrah gave India a great start by scalping Rory Burns for a duck in the very first over of the 4th innings. Shami followed it up by dismissing Dom Sibley in the second over.

England opted for a heavy roller on the last day. The pitch had already shown an uneven bounce during the Test. Slowness might be a factor, so the new ball will be key for India to go for the result.

First with the bat and now with the ball! 🔥

It's Jasprit Bumrah show at Lord's! Burns goes for a duck ☝🏽



— Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 16, 2021

SHAMI JOINS THE PARTY!! 🔥

RT this to #BackOurBoys for a win 🇮🇳



— Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 16, 2021

