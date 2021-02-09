Watch: Ben Stokes celebrates in style after dismissing Virat Kohli

Any hope India had of saving the Chennai Test evaporated with Virat Kohli’s dismissal. Ben Stokes got the crucial wicket, bringing out a special celebration, as he enjoyed taking the prized scalp.

The BCCI uploaded a clip of Virat Kohli’s dismissal on their website. India didn’t last long after England got rid of the star batsman, losing the first Test by 277 runs. You can check out the video of the dismissal and Stokes' celebration below.

Virat Kohli was the lone warrior for most of Day 5, as wickets tumbled around him. The skipper made 72 off 104 balls, hitting nine fours in the process. His stay at the crease was the only thing that kept the hosts' hopes of an unlikely draw alive.

After negotiating the reverse swing of James Anderson and Jack Leach's threat, Virat Kohli fell to a Ben Stokes delivery. A good length ball by the English all-rounder didn’t bounce, staying low as it castled the right-handed batsman's stumps.

That was the first time Kohli has been bowled in a Test match since January 2018. He's batted 37 innings since then. #IndvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 9, 2021

The surface played a crucial role too, with the lack of bounce surprising Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper looked disappointingly at the pitch before starting his long walk back to the pavilion.

Virat Kohli was India's lone warrior on Day 5

False shot percentage v Anderson today:



Kohli - 0%

Rest of India batsmen - 34%#IndvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) February 9, 2021

India will be disappointed with how they went about the chase on Day 5. Aside from Virat Kohli, none of the home team's senior batsmen stepped up. Cheteshwar Pujara got done by the bounce against Leach, edging one to slip.

James Anderson tore through India’s middle-order. In a breath-taking double-wicket maiden, the England pacer castled Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill. High on confidence, Anderson also got rid of the dangerous Rishabh Pant.

Washington Sundar couldn’t replicate his heroics from the first innings, getting out for a duck. While Ravichandran Ashwin notched up a 50-run stand with Virat Kohli, he also got done by the bounce as Jack Leach picked up his fourth wicket of the innings.

With the second Test beginning on February 13, India will look to get back to winning ways as they target a spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at Lord’s.