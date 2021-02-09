"We know India are going to come back hard at us" – Joe Root not getting carried away after huge win

Joe Root is bracing for an Indian fightback despite beating them by 227 runs in the first Test. The England skipper pointed out India’s home record, admitting he expects a tough challenge in the coming weeks.

India lost a Test at home for the first time since 2017, as they lost to England in Chennai. The home side were bundled out for 192 while chasing 420, with England dominating from start to finish.

Joe Root, in his post-match press conference, stressed the importance of performing up to the mark against a strong India side. He said:

“We know India are going to come back hard at us. They are a very proud team with a great record. It’s very important that we keep looking to find ways to get there all the time.”

England took a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series with a comprehensive win. Joe Root praised his side’s collective contribution in the first Test, admitting things went right for them after they won the toss.

“It was a crucial toss but from that point onwards we had to follow through and make the most of what was a very good wicket. I think we did that pretty well. We posted a very good score and then to take 20 wickets in alien conditions is a huge credit to our bowlers. They performed very well,” Root added.

Joe Root led from the front against India

Got a message for @Root66? 😍



258 runs in the match 🏏

That sensational catch 🤲

All in his 100th Test match 🙌



🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/aCIlx6gdKU — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

Adjudged as the Man of the Match against India, Joe Root was the main reason behind England’s mammoth first innings score. He scored 218 in the first innings and a quickfire 40 in the second essay.

However, the 30-year-old deflected praise, talking about how different batsmen stepped up to contribute throughout the Test.

“You saw that first partnership was crucial to get us going and from there it was all about making really big contributions as a pair and making your wicket really valuable. We did that brilliantly. At different stages, guys came in and put contributions together and thankfully it was me this week who went on and made a big one,” Root said.

Before the game, England had talked about the importance of posting a big first-innings total. With the visitors scoring 578 and winning the Test comfortably, Joe Root admitted that the same strategy offers England the best chance of victory.

“I think that’s got to be the way. If we want to win out here someone has to do that consistently throughout this tour. It was me this week, and it might be someone else next week. The most important thing is that collectively we’re looking to bat long periods in that first innings and make really big scores. It’s going to be our best chance,” he concluded.