"We rise by lifting others" - Axar Patel shares inspiring message while posing with Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul

Team India left-arm spinner Axar Patel has shared a picture with teammates Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul on his social media account. Along with the image, which was taken in the gym, Axar Patel also shared an inspiring message while urging people to stay safe amid the second wave of COVID-19.

The Indian team for the England tour is currently quarantining in a five-star hotel in Mumbai. They will depart for the UK on June 2 along with the women’s team, who will also be involved in a series with England.

On Sunday, Axar Patel took to his Instagram account and uploaded a picture with pace spearhead Burmah and batsman Rahul. While sharing the image, he included the caption:

"We rise by lifting others. #teamindia #staysafe.”

There were some interesting reactions to Axar Patel’s post. Suryakumar Yadav replied by writing:

“Nice Garyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.”

'Garry' is veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon’s nickname, and his Test captain Tim Paine often shouts ‘Nice Garry’ from behind the stumps to encourage the bowler.

Axar Patel made a memorable Test debut for India in the home series against England. In three games, he claimed 27 wickets at an average of 10.59 as the visitors were completely clueless against him.

The 27-year-old went through a rough time when he contracted COVID-19 ahead of IPL 2021. However, he recovered and made an impressive return for the Delhi Capitals (DC) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Playing his first game of the tournament, he claimed 2 for 26 in the tied encounter against SRH in Chennai. He also bowled the Super Over and conceded only seven runs against David Warner and Kane Williamson, playing a stellar role in DC’s win.

England batsmen sweep when in doubt: Axar Patel

Apart from bowling to England batsmen during his debut Test series, Axar Patel also has the experience of bowling against Englishmen during his stint with Durham in 2018.

Asked for his observations on how England tackle the spin challenge, Axar Patel told The Indian Express:

“If they are in doubt whether it’s spinning or not, they just play sweeps and reverse-sweeps. If one bowls stump-to-stump, then it gets tough for them but if the ball is pitched outside off-stump or leg-stump they go for the sweep. They don’t read the ball from my hand, instead, they go by where it’s pitched.”

Apart from Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will be the spin-bowling options for India on the tour of England.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.