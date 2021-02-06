What is the highest score by an England batsman in Tests against Team India?

Team India have an exceptional home record in Test matches. However, Joe Root has tormented Virat Kohli's men in the first Test of the four-match series in Chennai. The England skipper scored a double century in the first innings to give the visitors an excellent start.

During his knock, Joe Root broke Mike Gatting's record for the highest individual score by an English batsman in a Test match in India. Incidentally, Gatting had scored 207 runs in Chennai during England's 1985/86 India tour.

It is rare to see a visiting team dominate Team India at home in recent years. Talking about England's record, they suffered a 0-4 defeat in their previous Test series on Indian soil. The English batsmen have generally struggled against spin, but the likes of Joe Root and Mike Gatting have been very successful at Indian venues.

Can Joe Root record the highest Test score by an England batsman against Team India?

Joe Root has shattered many records in Chennai

Joe Root has become the new record-holder for the highest Test score by an England batsman against Team India in the Asian country. However, he is still over a hundred runs away from breaking Graham Gooch's record for the highest Test score by an Englishman against Team India.

Graham Gooch played a superb 333-run knock versus India at Lord's in 1990. He is the only English player to score a triple century against India. Sir Alastair Cook came close to breaking his record in 2011, when he amassed 294 runs in the Birmingham Test match.

Joe Root has played a classic inning at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It will be interesting to see if Team India manage to dismiss him on Day 2.