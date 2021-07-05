Why are they not sticking to any plan?: Twitterati raise questions over reports that Prithvi Shaw could be sent to England

Twitter users have been left puzzled after reports started doing the rounds that the team management in England wants the services of Prithvi Shaw for the Test series.
Prithvi Shaw was not chosen in the Test squad for the England tour and was instead named in the limited-overs squad for Sri Lanka, led by Shikhar Dhawan. Shaw is, in fact, in the island nation, practicing for the white-ball series.
However, after Shubman Gill got injured, the Indian management reportedly sent a request to the selectors, asking for Shaw as well as Devdutt Padikkal to be flown to England. Like Shaw, Padikkal too is in Sri Lanka, having earned his maiden call-up to the India team.
Reports of Team India wanting Prithvi Shaw to be part of the Test series in England have left the Twitterati confused, especially since Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are already in England as opening options. Here are some interesting Twitter reactions to the news:
Why the selectors might not send Prithvi Shaw to England
Even though the Indian team management in England reportedly want Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal to join the Test squad, the selectors might not be too keen on granting Team India’s request.
A report in PTI quoted a source as saying on the condition of anonymity:
"Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the entire Test series in the UK with shin splints that will take minimum of three months to heal. The team's administrative manager, at the end of last month, had sent an e-mailed requisition to former pacer (Chetan) Sharma asking for two more openers to be sent to the UK."
Although Abhimanyu Easwaran is already in England as a standby opener, it seems the team management does not have too much faith in his technical ability.
With the chairman of selectors, Chetan Sharma, unlikely to grant the Indian team’s request, the team management in England has the option of writing to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. The source added:
"The BCCI president hasn't yet received any formal request about sending Shaw and Padikkal to the United Kingdom. They are in Sri Lanka for the white ball series but obviously after it ends on July 26, both can be flown in. But I think the team management wants them to join before entering the bio-bubble in Durham."
The five-match Test series between India and England will begin with the first Test in Nottingham from August 4. India are currently enjoying a break from the bio-bubble ahead of the England series.