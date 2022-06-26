"Last time Chahal demolished them" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 1st India vs Ireland T20I

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the first T20I between Team India and Ireland to be played on Sunday, June 26.

The Men In Blue are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland. With some of the main team players away in England for the final Test of the five-match series, the Hardik Pandya-led Indian side mostly comprises limited-overs specialists.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal to be amongst the wickets, elaborating:

"Bhuvi and Chahal will together take more than three wickets. Bhuvi will bowl with the new ball and last time Chahal demolished them also. It is definitely a four-year-old thing but this team doesn't play spin that well, that is known around the world."

The former Indian opener expects significant contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya with the bat. Chopra observed:

"Suryakumar Yadav who has come back, up above the world so high SKY will shine like a diamond, and Hardik Pandya will together score more than 60 runs, that's what I feel. The big question will be if Surya should bat at three or four, I will play him at three, and Hardik will come at four or five."

Suryakumar is returning to the Indian team after recovering from an injury he sustained during IPL 2022. Hardik, on the other hand, will be captaining Team India for the first time and is heading into the series on the back of excellent performances in the IPL and recent T20I matches against South Africa.

"Curtis Campher and Paul Stirling will together score more than 45 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Paul Stirling is Ireland's top run-scorer in T20I cricket

Chopra feels Curtis Campher and Paul Stirling will make decent contributions with the bat for the hosts. He explained:

"Curtis Campher and Paul Stirling will together score more than 45 runs. You might say that Stirling does not have the form if you see his last few matches but form is temporary, Paul Stirling is a good player. He bowls a little as well. Curtis Campher's stature is going on growing."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting India to win in the first T20I. Chopra said:

"This time I feel there is no danger to my prediction because I am saying India to win."

Team India registered emphatic wins in both T20Is in their last visit to Ireland in 2018. Although they are missing some of their first-team regulars, they will hope to do an encore this time around as well.

