"How ready is Umran is a question" - Aakash Chopra on India's defense of 226-run target in 2nd T20I vs Ireland

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Umran Malik is still a 'work in progress' and needs to add more weapons to his arsenal to be successful on the international stage.

Umran registered figures of 1/42 in his four-over spell in the second T20I against Ireland. The express pacer successfully defended 16 runs in the last over as the Men In Blue won the match by just four runs even after posting a mammoth total of 225/7.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on India's defense of the 226-run target. He had the following to say about Umran:

"How ready is Umran is a question. You went with Umran Malik for the last over. Umran Malik has the pace but no one is scared of 140-145 at this level. You still feel that you can scare away people in the IPL but that does not happen here."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the good-length deliveries Umran bowled in the final over could have proved counterproductive if there was a frontline batter at the crease. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"I am very happy for Umran Malik but the truth is that he is work in progress. He was bowling length in the last over, when you do that without pace variation, all those good-length balls are actually bad-length balls. A good batter would have hit fours and sixes. So it will take time."

Umran is yet to master the art of bowling yorkers at the death. He compounded his problems by overstepping on the second delivery, but managed to hold his nerve on the final three balls of the over and conceded just three singles, including a bye.

"Axar Patel is another question" - Aakash Chopra on the other Indian bowlers

Axar Patel bowled just two overs in the second T20I against Ireland

Aakash Chopra reckons Axar Patel might not be seen in Indian colors in the T20Is against England. He explained:

"Axar Patel is another question. It is a repetitive discussion, you didn't play Venkatesh Iyer, gave another chance to Axar but he has not been able to capitalize. Axar Patel is falling off the radar quite radically, I wouldn't be surprised if he is not part of the Indian team for the next series."

The 44-year-old pointed out that Ravi Bishnoi spoiled his figures by overstepping on the delivery he got Andy Balbirnie stumped. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Ravi Bishnoi's spell would have been very good if he had not bowled the no-ball, it would have been two wickets. But now it is 41 runs in four overs, obviously not good enough."

Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were also found wanting with the ball. He said:

"Harshal is four overs, 54 runs. Life is cruel because he only bowls in the powerplay and at the death but slight pressure will come now. Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 46 runs in four overs, 18 runs in the first over. You won by the skin of your teeth."

Prem Mohanty @philipbkk Well played Ireland, fantastic effort. Lose by 4 runs. Team India bowling was listless and clueless. Umran Malik has a long way to go yet, he will learn from this. #IREvIND Well played Ireland, fantastic effort. Lose by 4 runs. Team India bowling was listless and clueless. Umran Malik has a long way to go yet, he will learn from this. #IREvIND

Although Bhuvneshwar was taken to the cleaners in the first three overs he bowled, his last over brought Team India back into the game. The veteran seamer conceded just seven runs in the 18th over while also scalping Harry Tector's wicket when 38 runs were required off the final three overs.

