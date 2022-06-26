IND vs IRE 2022: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly reaches The Village to watch India vs Ireland T20I

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has reached Dublin to watch the Indian cricket team play against Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series. The Men in Blue are playing under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya for the first time in international cricket.

Pandya has won his first toss as Indian captain and opted to field first. Unfortunately, the start of the match was delayed due to rain. The match was eventually reduced to a 12-overs-a-side contest because of the rain delay.

During the rain break, Cricket Ireland posted a photo of the BCCI president Ganguly posing with the #backinggreen cutout letters, the tagline of the Irish team. His daughter Sana Ganguly is also in the picture along with another gentleman.

The text of the tweet read thus:

"NAMASTE. We welcome current @BCCI President and legendary Indian international Sourav Ganguly to @MalahideCC today. We hope you enjoy your visit to Ireland."

Ireland have lost two early wickets in the match against India

The first T20I of the series got underway a few minutes earlier, with captain Andy Balbirnie and veteran all-rounder Paul Stirling opening the innings for the home team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar rattled the stumps of Balbirnie on the fifth ball of the innings, while captain Hardik Pandya dismissed Stirling on the second ball of the second over.

The hosts were 8/2 early on in their innings. They lost another wicket soon and were 45/3 at the time of writing from 5.4 overs.

As per the rules for this match, the powerplay will be of four overs. Three bowlers can bowl two overs, while two bowlers can bowl a maximum of three. The mid-innings break will be of 10 minutes only. You can follow the live scorecard of the game right here.

