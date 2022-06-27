"Helped us get ahead in the game" - Deepak Hooda on 'blessed' partnership with captain Hardik Pandya vs Ireland

Indian all-rounder Deepak Hooda believes his 64-run partnership with captain Hardik Pandya paved the way for India's chase against Ireland in the first T20I on Sunday (June 26).

In an affair reduced to 12 overs per side following a long spell of rain, Ireland scored 108 batting first. India responded by chasing the target down in just 9.2 overs with seven wickets to spare.

Hooda ensured that he batted throughout the innings and then finished the chase off alongside Dinesh Karthik. The 27-year-old has had to wait a long time for his opportunity, and when he got it, he grabbed it with both hands, scoring an unbeaten 47 off 29 balls.

Speaking on BCCI's "Chahal TV" with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda explained his mindset throughout the chase. He said:

"It was a blessed partnership with Hardik. The wicket was playing really well and that quick partnership really helped us get ahead in the game. [I] Wasn't thinking to finish the game with a four or six, focus was just to win the game."

Was ready to take the challenge: Deepak Hooda on opening the innings

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad had a niggle in his calf while fielding and captain Pandya didn't want to take a gamble on the 25-year-old. Instead, he summoned Deepak Hooda, who opened the batting for the first time in T20s.

Hooda revealed that although he was a bit nervous in the beginning, he was mentally prepared for whatever role the team gave him. He stated:

"I was nervous at the beginning (while opening) but in the end it's a challenge and I was ready to face everything. The way Ishan started helped me take some time to ease on. So that was my only plan and I have batted in the IPL in the opening 2-3 overs so I was ready."

Hooda is likely to get another opportunity at the top of the order in the second T20I tomorrow (June 28) if Gaikwad fails to recover in time.

