"I would say instead of Twitter, focus & perform"- Graeme Smith on Rahul Tewatia's cryptic tweet

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia was instrumental in his team's maiden IPL title this season. He scored 217 runs at a strike rate of more than 147 and played some absolute blinders to help his team win from improbable situations.

The 29-year-old was part of India's T20I squad for the series against England last year. He would have naturally expected his name to show up in India's T20I squad for the tour of Ireland in the absence of senior cricketers. But that wasn't to be and he posted a cryptic tweet to express his disappointment.

Speaking to Star Sports, former South African skipper Graeme Smith explained that selectors, coaches and captains must look at the conditions in Australia and accordingly select their squad. He advised Tewatia to let his performance do the talking.

Smith said:

“It’s very difficult in India as you guys have so much talent. And coach Rahul Dravid, and captain Rohit Sharma must have had picked their majority of guys anticipating the conditions in Australia. I would say instead of Twitter, focus, perform and next time your time comes make sure no one can leave you out.”

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill One of the reasons's for Tewatia's disappointment could be to do with the fact how he was named in the squad last year for the ENG T20s at home, but then he got injured, and ever since he has been out of the squad without any opportunity. On top of it, he had a good IPL too. One of the reasons's for Tewatia's disappointment could be to do with the fact how he was named in the squad last year for the ENG T20s at home, but then he got injured, and ever since he has been out of the squad without any opportunity. On top of it, he had a good IPL too.

"Rahul Tewatia should have been in team for Ireland"- Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that Tewatia should have at least been in the Indian squad for the tour to Ireland. The 72-year-old reckons that the all-rounder did enough under pressure to suggest that he deserves a national call-up.

He stated:

“Rahul Tewatia should have been in team for Ireland. The one man who should have been in the team was Iceman Rahul Tewatia. He was superb in IPL. He batted cleverly throughout the tournament. Someone who shows that kind of temperament should have been in the team at least as 16th member of the team. At least his hard work should have been recognized."

The two T20Is between India and Ireland will be played on June 26 and June 28 in Dublin.

