"If he can't play vs Ireland, when will he play?" - Fans in disbelief as Arshdeep Singh is benched once again vs Ireland

Uncapped left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will still have to wait a bit longer for his India debut as the 23-year-old couldn't find a place in the playing XI for the second T20I against Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday.

Arshdeep has simply been brilliant and consistent over the past few seasons in the IPL and one can argue that he is one of the best left-arm seamers in the country at the moment.

Although the visitors made three changes to their side, bringing in Sanju Samson, Harshal Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi, they still couldn't give Arshdeep Singh his maiden India cap.

Fans on Twitter were baffled to see Arshdeep benched yet again and here are some of their reactions:

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Pretty disappointed not to see Arshdeep playing today. Pretty disappointed not to see Arshdeep playing today.

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙎 @ps26_11 When Arshdeep & Tripathy will get to play ? Should've played today. This was the best time to try & test different combinations When Arshdeep & Tripathy will get to play ? Should've played today. This was the best time to try & test different combinations

Rudransh Khurana @rudraaaansh If you were ready to drop Avesh, why not give Arshdeep a chance ahead of Harshal who is anyway going to the WC and doesn't need an extra game against Ireland to prove his worth If you were ready to drop Avesh, why not give Arshdeep a chance ahead of Harshal who is anyway going to the WC and doesn't need an extra game against Ireland to prove his worth 😭😭😭

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Still No Arshdeep 🙂 Still No Arshdeep 🙂

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



Could have picked him instead of Harshal (who's already proved himself)



#INDvIRE Arshdeep Singh still misses out!Could have picked him instead of Harshal (who's already proved himself) Arshdeep Singh still misses out! Could have picked him instead of Harshal (who's already proved himself) #INDvIRE

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket Glad to see Ravi Bishnoi and Sanju Samson get a chance. Equally disappointed that Arshdeep Singh doesn't get his maiden cap. #IREvIND Glad to see Ravi Bishnoi and Sanju Samson get a chance. Equally disappointed that Arshdeep Singh doesn't get his maiden cap. #IREvIND

Harman Rai @HarmanR47154159

If he can't play vs ireland- when will he play @SukhamGarg19 Arshdeep deserves betterIf he can't play vs ireland- when will he play @SukhamGarg19 Arshdeep deserves better If he can't play vs ireland- when will he play

Koksal @Koksal_PBKS Unreal bias against Arshdeep tbh, out of my understanding how come he isn't in 11 against Ireland atleast Unreal bias against Arshdeep tbh, out of my understanding how come he isn't in 11 against Ireland atleast

Cricket 🏏 Lover // DK for T20 World Cup ❤️ @CricCrazyV he is on bench since 7 games after having a great IPL Hardluck for Arshdeep Singh to miss out againhe is on bench since 7 games after having a great IPL Hardluck for Arshdeep Singh to miss out again 😢 he is on bench since 7 games after having a great IPL

Sukham Garg @SukhamGarg19

#BoycottBCCI Umran got his Individual Animated story for bowling 150+ speed but with poor Line and Length but there is Arshdeep who didn't even got a Chance in the playing XI after performing consistently for 3 seasons and Having the best economy in death overs of this IPL Umran got his Individual Animated story for bowling 150+ speed but with poor Line and Length but there is Arshdeep who didn't even got a Chance in the playing XI after performing consistently for 3 seasons and Having the best economy in death overs of this IPL #BoycottBCCI

Sukham Garg @SukhamGarg19 I can see Arshdeep getting dropped from Indian Squad due to hate of VVS towards Punjab and Negligence of Dravid

I blame VVS and Dravid for Wasting this Talent for one season wonders I can see Arshdeep getting dropped from Indian Squad due to hate of VVS towards Punjab and Negligence of DravidI blame VVS and Dravid for Wasting this Talent for one season wonders

Saikrishna సాయికృష్ణ @Sai__Krishna__ Arshdeep deserved a chance in this match. At least one match after a good performance in IPL. Arshdeep deserved a chance in this match. At least one match after a good performance in IPL.

Archer @poserarcher Happy for Sanju Samson but feel for Arshdeep and tripathi 🥺 Happy for Sanju Samson but feel for Arshdeep and tripathi 🥺

Srushti @Srushtipb Still No arshdeep in 11🥺 Still No arshdeep in 11🥺 https://t.co/zKf5z4daFo

Abhimanyu @abhimanyusrt

He was there in South Africa series & he is in Ireland series, still he hasn't got a single chance.

#INDvsIRE Should have given chance to Arshdeep Singh.He was there in South Africa series & he is in Ireland series, still he hasn't got a single chance. Should have given chance to Arshdeep Singh. He was there in South Africa series & he is in Ireland series, still he hasn't got a single chance.#INDvsIRE

Kanishka @Kanishk95036845 I am not able to understand why Arshdeep has not been given a single chance. I am not able to understand why Arshdeep has not been given a single chance.

Hrithik @HRITHIK__PANDEY , looks like Arshdeep ( most inform bowler of India ATM ) isn't in the scheme for WT20, his left arm angle would have added a different dimension to the bowling unit Finally Sanju getting a game, looks like Arshdeep ( most inform bowler of India ATM ) isn't in the scheme for WT20, his left arm angle would have added a different dimension to the bowling unit Finally Sanju getting a game 👏, looks like Arshdeep ( most inform bowler of India ATM ) isn't in the scheme for WT20, his left arm angle would have added a different dimension to the bowling unit

@ @cricweeed Even Sandeep Warrier has played for India but not Arshdeep Even Sandeep Warrier has played for India but not Arshdeep

Arshdeep Singh doesn't seem to be in India's T20 World Cup plans

Arshdeep Singh had a great IPL season, not only with the number of wickets he bagged, but also by the way he executed his yorkers to perfection. With the likes of Kagiso Rabada in the mix, Arshdeep was often the better bowler from the Punjab Kings side.

When he was picked in India's squad for the South Africa T20Is, many felt he would play right from the first game, given the variety that he brought with his left-arm angle.

However, not only did he play any of those five T20Is, he has also failed to find a place for himself in the two games against Ireland. It will be interesting to see if the selectors continue to pick him in T20Is once the main players are back.

At the time of writing, India have got a sensational platform to power themselves to a mammoth total in the second T20I. Sanju Samson scored a fine half-century on his comeback, but Deepak Hooda has stolen the show with his belligerent batting.

Both the batters are perhaps making a strong case for themselves with the T20 World Cup just a few months away.

