"If he can't play vs Ireland, when will he play?" - Fans in disbelief as Arshdeep Singh is benched once again vs Ireland

Uncapped left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will still have to wait a bit longer for his India debut as the 23-year-old couldn't find a place in the playing XI for the second T20I against Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday.
Arshdeep has simply been brilliant and consistent over the past few seasons in the IPL and one can argue that he is one of the best left-arm seamers in the country at the moment.
Although the visitors made three changes to their side, bringing in Sanju Samson, Harshal Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi, they still couldn't give Arshdeep Singh his maiden India cap.
Fans on Twitter were baffled to see Arshdeep benched yet again and here are some of their reactions:
Arshdeep Singh doesn't seem to be in India's T20 World Cup plans
Arshdeep Singh had a great IPL season, not only with the number of wickets he bagged, but also by the way he executed his yorkers to perfection. With the likes of Kagiso Rabada in the mix, Arshdeep was often the better bowler from the Punjab Kings side.
When he was picked in India's squad for the South Africa T20Is, many felt he would play right from the first game, given the variety that he brought with his left-arm angle.
However, not only did he play any of those five T20Is, he has also failed to find a place for himself in the two games against Ireland. It will be interesting to see if the selectors continue to pick him in T20Is once the main players are back.
At the time of writing, India have got a sensational platform to power themselves to a mammoth total in the second T20I. Sanju Samson scored a fine half-century on his comeback, but Deepak Hooda has stolen the show with his belligerent batting.
Both the batters are perhaps making a strong case for themselves with the T20 World Cup just a few months away.