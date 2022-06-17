"Not sure whether Samson, Tripathi will get place in XI"- Aakash Chopra after India announced T20I squad against Ireland

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi might not feature in India's playing XI for the two T20Is against Ireland at the end of June. Samson received a well-deserved call-up and Tripathi will be keen to make his maiden India appearance.

However, with just two games to be played, Chopra doesn't see that happening. Suryakumar Yadav is back in the squad after recovering from an injury. The 44-year-old thinks he will straight away get into the playing XI.

With stand-in captain Hardik Pandya likely to bat at No.4, India might choose just one among Deepak Hooda, Samson or Tripathi. In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Suryakumar Yadav will walk into the team at No.3 as he is fit. The big question is who will bat at 4 among Hooda, Rahul Tripathi and Samson. Hooda should be higher in the pecking order, but even he can bat at No.5 and Hardik can bat at 4."

The 44-year-old explained why it would be harsh on Hooda if he misses out against Ireland. He added:

"Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson have been picked in the squad, but I am not sure whether they will get a place in the XI. If you play either of them at No.4 then Deepak Hooda will be felt hard done by as he wasn't played in the previous series either and he is right."

BCCI @BCCI India Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik India SquadHardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India can play Venkatesh Iyer for batting depth: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra opined that in seaming conditions in Ireland, India might not need to play both their spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel. The 44-year-old thinks Venkatesh Iyer can replace Axar and he also gives a bowling option.

Chopra also explained why India won't miss out on spin as Hooda is capable of giving a couple of overs of off-spin.

"Another change that I can see if Ireland have seaming conditions is that you might not play two spinners and bring in Venkatesh Iyer instead of Axar Patel. He gives you batting depth as well as a medium pace option alongside Hardik Pandya. Deepak Hooda will also give you another spin option."

The first T20I will be played on June 26, while the next will be played on June 28.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far